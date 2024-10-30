Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 6.

There are characters in HBO's breakout hit series The Penguin that you always knew were bad people, like Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell), or those that have been forced into villainous roles, a la Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti). However, Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz), is the one redemptive character who truly seems to have a good heart and cares about people, and the only player who doesn't work on a transactional basis. So, that makes what happens in Episode 6, "Gold Summit," that much harder to swallow. As if Vic didn't have it hard enough, with a speech impediment and having lost his entire family to the flooding of Gotham caused by The Riddler (Paul Dano) in The Batman, he has turned a dark corner that he cannot come back from, regardless of his good nature and rough background.

What Happens To Victor in 'The Penguin' Episode 6?

Small-time Crown Point thug Squid (Jared Abrahamson) has been a thorn in Vic's side throughout the first season. The two grew up in the same circles within the hardscrabble neighborhood, and Vic has worked hard to avoid joining his petty crew of criminals for years. But now that Squid knows Vic is working for Oz, he wants in on it. As is his nature, Vic tries his best to protect Squid from being killed by Oz, knowing that his boss will likely eliminate the potential threat trying to leverage his way into the Bliss business.

But Squid isn't about to be shown up by the meek little kid with a stutter who he's used to bullying into whatever he wants. When Vic tries offering him a few hundred bucks to stay away from the underground and let him handle it, Squid throws the money in his face and demands to be taken to Oz. It's now that Vic realizes he has to make a life-or-death decision that will forever change him. He decides that he will not jeopardize his burgeoning partnership with Oz. Instead, as he pretends to lead Squid underground, Victor turns and shoots him in the throat, looking on in horror as the other man dies an agonizing and bloody death.

This Murder Will Haunt Victor Forever in 'The Penguin'

Murder doesn't bother a hardened criminal like Oz or a hard-driving woman on a mission like Sofia, but the effect it will have on a kid like Vic could be disastrous. You can tell that he immediately regrets shooting Squid, as he reaches for him and continues to apologize even after pulling the trigger. A traumatic experience like that can be irreparable for a reluctant criminal like Vic. Not only can it take him to the darkest recesses of his own mind, having killed a man in cold blood, but it is a crime that he cannot recover from.

Up to this point in The Penguin, Vic hasn't done anything that he couldn't have come back from. He has committed some serious crimes, like theft, possession with the intent to distribute, and, of course, the spontaneous hit-and-run that saved Oz and Sofia from Nadia Maroni (Shohreh Aghdashloo) and her shakedown goons. However, there is a reason that no statute of limitations exists on the worst crime a person can commit against another. And Vic isn't the kind of person who can compartmentalize such a thing without it shaping him as a human being. By murdering Squid, Vic has graduated from petty criminal into a murderer, and he has turned a corner. He has made his bed with Oz and now has to sleep in it. It will be very interesting to see how he navigates his new trauma as the rest of the season plays out.

