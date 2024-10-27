Matt Reeves' The Batman was well worthy of some sort of television spinoff, and, in a stroke of genius, the decision was made to focus it on Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb, the smart, slimy, and endlessly watchable criminal kingpin. The proof of the genius is in the viewing, with each episode thus far in HBO's The Penguin proving the show to be one of the best airing in 2024.
In the most recent episode 5, "Homecoming," the pace was restored after a short detour through the life of Sofia (Cristin Milioti) in episode 4. Earning an impressive IMDb rating of 8.9/10 - albeit nothing compared to the 9.5 of episode 4 - the streak of high quality goes on and will hopefully continue into the next outing, episode 6, "Gold Summit." So, without further ado, here's a look at everything you need to know about The Penguin episode 6.
When is 'The Penguin' Episode 6 Streaming?
The Penguin episode 5, "Gold Summit", will air on Sunday, October 27, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Currently, every previous episode is available to stream on Max.
What Happened in 'The Penguin' Episode 5?
Episode 5, "Homecoming", was instantly marked with a symbolic shifting of gears for Oz Cobb, as he sets fire to his beloved Maserati, showcasing his desire to shake off his previous outlook and expose the cold, calculated winner underneath. His journey throughout the episode ends up revealing a hidden underground railway that he sets as the base of operations for his devilish plans, setting up the next episode. However, just as Oz is ready to take control of Gotham's criminal underworld, Sofia is also ready to stake her claim, plotting revenge and rebranding her family under her mother's name. As the chaos of the episode continues, with not a second of the hour-long runtime wasted, it's clear that a huge, explosive encounter is surely on its way, most likely at the end of episode 6 or 7, to set up a grand finale.
'The Penguin' Episode 6 Preview
As The Penguin enters its final three episodes, the heat is ready to be ramped up as Oz's hunt for criminal supremacy edges toward boiling point. As the preview for the episode - available to watch above - shows, Oz's strategic plans are kicking into their next phase, as he suggests their actions are covert enough to go undiscovered by their opposition, although the course of true crime never did run smooth. We know, thanks to the end of episode 5, that Oz is in the middle of building an impressive hideout in an abandoned trolley system, showcasing his cunning and that he is more than just a cold-blooded killer. However, if the first five episodes of The Penguin have taught us anything, it's that nothing ever seems to go to plan, so expect episode 6 to be just as explosive as any other.
Besides the complicated art of criminal deviance, one aspect of The Penguin remains ultimately tricky: Farrell and his impressive Penguin suit. Having to stay both realistic and distinctive enough for such an iconic villain is no easy task, one that The Penguin makeup designer Mike Marino discussed with Collider's Perri Nemiroff inside the Collider Studio at New York Comic-Con.
"All the materials are so sensitive so everything affects it. A collar, hard collar, a stiff collar might rub the beard color off, or if he's doing a certain expression, it might wrinkle in a strange way. If it's hot and he's sweating, there's bubble that come up. It's a battleground. You're trying to deal with it and adapt each day of filming. He's great in [the makeup]. I design each makeup and in particular, I look at the actor's face, and I see what's the most expressive part of that person. 'Do I want to cover that up or do I want to leave it there?' Because it's not like you're covering the whole face with a mask. You're leaving pieces of expressive features that you want to blend in with each other. Colin's forehead is his own. He's got a very expressive forehead, but his brows are different. I wanted to change the shape. His eyes are his own. These are things I wanted to keep. I didn't want to cover those up. The mobility is a factor going in and saying, 'what do I want to leave?' and how can I hide and disguise this person within and not have any of the tricks revealed."
What's 'The Penguin's Episode Schedule?
For those looking for a rundown of what's come before and the excitement yet to come, here's a look at the episode schedule for The Penguin.
