The Penguin's latest episode, "Top Hat" proved to be as much about the past as it is about the future, flashing back not only to how Oz (Colin Farrell) effectively murdered his own brothers, but also showing us just how deep Oz’s love for his mother goes. A tiny yet tragic and significant detail comes in one of the episode’s final scenes, when Francis (Deidre O’Connell), after Oz's two brothers have drowned, puts on a red, sparkly dress and invites a young Oz (Ryder Allen) to dance at Monroe’s. This dress also appeared in Episode 1, when Oz danced with her then, in her apartment. This dress not only helps to reveal Francis' tragically sympathetic character, but also shows how Oz is able to justify his actions. In the end, the dress sums up the desire and greed Oz has programmed into him, as well as the lengths he will go to achieve his ends.

Francis' Reoccuring Dress Represents the Desire She Has For a Better Life in 'The Penguin'

Image via HBO

The red dress Francis puts on before taking Oz to the club shows Francis' desire for a better life and what fueled Oz to give it to her. When she and Oz are dancing, she gives a huge burden to young Oz, claiming she deserves a better life after losing her sons and putting all the pressure on him to give her that. She effectively begins to see him not as a son but as somebody who owes her, making their relationship feel transactional. Now she wants to be the one who is taken care of. However, we know where all this stems from with Francis; she had just lost two sons, and no matter how awful the methods may be, we all understand the desire for a better life. Before she lost her two sons, she was a different person and seemed fulfilled. Now that she no longer has them, she feels she is owed a more comfortable life.

Francis' Use of This Dress Represents the Promise That Oz Made to His Mother in 'The Penguin'

Close

Oz's mother is probably the only character Oz cares about more than himself, yet even this could be debated. When Francis is wearing the dress in a dementia-fueled state in Episode 1, Oz's first instinct is to dance with her to make her feel centered again, invoking the promise he made to her and displaying how much he wants her to be happy. Whilst Oz is clearly selfish and desperate for the respect and worship of all the gangs in Gotham as their kingpin, it is clear this need for approval comes not just from his leg but also from his obsession with his mother's approval. The dress only highlights Oz's glorified view of Francis and how he believes she deserves a better life.

In a way, this makes Oz even more dangerous, as the dress, therefore, represents a form of justification for Oz's actions, and Francis' ties to the criminal underworld way of seeing the world only further vindicates Oz's own criminal lifestyle. Even from a young age, whilst Oz was in awe, he wasn't yet in the gangster life, and his brother didn't want him there. Yet it could be argued that Francis working for Rex (Louis Cancelmi) was the immediate signal to Oz, a momma's boy, that this kind of behavior was okay, with the money being the nail in the coffin. Francis' request seems to have been what let Oz off the leash, to do anything possible in the name of his mother, whether it benefits her or not.

Overall, Francis inadvertently uses the dress to remind Oz of the unattainable task of giving her a perfect life, tragically wearing the dress when her dementia brings her back to her days of dancing with her son or going to mass as a family. Equally, though, it's so difficult to outright condemn her for what she has done in creating a "monster", as Sofia points out in their confrontation in the same episode. That's what makes Francis Cobb such a brilliant character and why Oz also holds massive sympathy from the audience. With Sofia (Cristin Milioti) taking Francis and Oz to Monroe’s again, it seems unlikely he'll get to leave with his and his mother's lives. The question will then become: does Oz truly want to be kingpin if he can’t share it with his mother?

