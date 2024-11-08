One of the things The Penguin has excelled at is displaying the masculine nature of the mob in Gotham, and few people know this better than Sofia (Cristin Milioti) during her brief but brutal reign as the don of the Gigante mob. While the show itself has had many great female characters who explore how criminal cultures can be misogynistic, Sofia is forced to face this dilemma directly when her reunion with Gia (Kenzie Grey) in the hospital, which mirrors her confrontation against her father in more ways than one. Through Gia, the show condemns Sofia for becoming exactly what she wanted to avoid, and the irony of the situation is not lost on her in the slightest. No matter how much she might attempt to subvert the culture of the mob, Sofia remains consumed and corrupted by it, making her a tragic villain as her story nears its inevitable conclusion.

The Orphanage Scene Should Feel Hauntingly Familiar

When one first gets a proper view of the hospital Sofia is visiting, they might get a sense of déjà vu, and definitely for a good reason. On a more subconscious level, the building reflects the chilling nature of Arkham Asylum featured in extensive flashbacks, and it's not exactly a subtle reminder. The scene itself also makes reference to this by cutting to brief shots of those same moments, showing that Sofia herself is more than aware of just how similar it feels. As revealed in the featurette, the production designers intentionally reused many of the same props and set designs for this scene, recycling them from the Arkham flashbacks.

The blocking and camera angles also deserve some mention. The manner in which Sofia approaches Gia feels very intimate and eerily similar to how her own father offered false comfort when Sofia confronted him. Her embrace of Gia in the greenhouse also comes to mind, but now with an entirely different atmosphere that makes her feel even more terrifying. Where she was genuine and maternal in the greenhouse scene, there is a dark aura to Sofia that she cannot shake off, no matter how much she might try.

In ‘The Penguin,’ Sofia Is Sympathetic But Not Blameless

Image via HBO

After the initial reveal when Sofia kills the Falcone family, it might seem like her talk with Gia was intended to be a small gesture of kindness, one easily ignored in a show about gang violence and power struggles. By returning to Gia, the show openly forces Sofia to face the consequences of her actions through the lens of the person least responsible for them. Unlike the innocence during their last discussion, there is an air of distrust and a sense of tension between them since Gia correctly suspects her involvement. While Sofia comes close to admitting the full truth and tries to justify her actions, it's clear Gia knows how hypocritical Sofia sounds.

The scene also allows us to view the massacre of her family from a different perspective, one that puts Sofia in a negative light. Initially, her massacre feels like poetic justice for all the mistreatment she endured, but it also means that she orphaned an entirely innocent girl. She might have spared Gia’s life, but Sofia also destroyed it in a manner that can never be undone. No matter what she tells her cousin or herself about giving Gia a better life, Sofia has become her father, only now, with both the trauma and the intelligence, to fully realize the implications.

Through Gia, Sofia’s Arc Is Shown To Be A Tragedy

Image via Max

Although she might be a victim, Sofia killing her family is meant to be viewed as a twisted form of empowerment and rebellion against the patriarchy of the mob in Gotham. By taking on a new name for her family, she tries to shed the old moniker and prove her worth as a ruthless crime boss but is never fully accepted into their ranks. While she knows how to forge alliances with old enemies, the daughter of the Falcone don lacks the ability to ensure loyalty among her crew without intimidation. At the same time, Oz (Colin Farrell) is able to do the same with other gangs simply with his rhetoric.

When she finally reunites with Gia in the hospital, Sofia realizes just how far she has fallen, and she barely keeps her emotions contained until she leaves the room. Not only is she forced to resort to the same methods as her father, but she leaves the same kind of suffering in her wake, abandoning any prospect of a better life and essentially challenging Oz to confront her directly. By trying to change the patriarchy of the mob, she found that it actually changed her, and her attempts at rebranding will never be enough to gain loyalty from other criminals. It's already clear that Sofia is destined to perish in the finale, and when she does meet her end, it will likely be a tragic and nihilistic turn for a woman forced into a violent world by both choice and circumstance.

The Penguin series finale airs on Sunday at 9:00 PM EST on Max in the US.

