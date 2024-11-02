The battle for control of Gotham's criminal underworld is about to reach breaking point. Thus far in HBO's smash-hit series The Penguin - a spinoff of Matt Reeves' The Batman - the twisting and violent shifting of this devilishly indulgent series has kept millions on the edge of their seats, with the most recent episode seeing a time jump help boost the series forward as it kicks into gear for a final trio of episodes.

Now, with just two episodes remaining, The Penguin is ready to deliver on its promise of an explosive climactic confrontation between Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) and Sofia (Cristin Milioti). Tensions remain higher than ever, as the series looks to continue its incredible run of highly-rated and critically adored episodes. So, without further ado, here's a look at everything you need to know about The Penguin, episode 7, "Top Hat".

When is 'The Penguin' Episode 7 Streaming?

Image via DC Studios

The Penguin episode 7, "Top Hat", will air on Sunday, November 3, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Currently, every previous episode is available to stream on Max.

For those without a subscription to Max who will need one in time for The Penguin's penultimate episode, here is a handy breakdown of the many options available to new subscribers:

What Happened in 'The Penguin' Episode 6?

Image via HBO

Following the introduction to Oz's Bliss base in the underground railway in episode 5, episode 6, "Gold Summit", sees the kingpin's venture thrive, only for Sofia, now self-declared a Gigante, to send a severe warning through the killing of some of the company's dealers. Sofia's malevolent pursuit of Oz and Oz's seedy evasion continues throughout the episode, with the pair's fluid journey on the road to potential control of Gotham's criminal underworld seriously heating up. However, episode 6 feels like a wonderfully poignant bullet point in the journey of Victor (Rhenzy Feliz), with an attempted pay-off leading to the naive enforcer killing in cold blood. Speaking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Feliz discussed the scene, saying:

"That was something that I thought about a bit. I think he goes into it totally thinking that the money play is gonna work, and then I think it's a heat-of-the-moment thing where there's not much time to make a decision, but you know what the consequences could be if you let him come back, so without really having much time to think, you gotta make a decision. I think before he knows what he's doing, he's doing it, which I thought was really exciting. When I read it, I thought it was really cool because you kind of get to do it all on camera. That was always fun, that idea."

'The Penguin' Episode 7 Preview

Of course, as with all penultimate episodes, all must be lost to truly feel as if the stakes are as high as possible. Alas, this certainly seems true for Oz Cobb, with the preview above showing him enduring immeasurable pain on his hunt for criminal superiority. "I want Oz to feel pain. Real pain." Sofia says almost gleefully, with the pair's rollercoaster dynamic taking its most vicious swerve yet as they look to come to blows in their fight for the key to Gotham's criminal underworld. The unlikely team of Sofia and Sal (Clancy Brown) look destined to wreak havoc on Oz, with an explosive confrontation as the inevitable conclusion to this journey.

However, beyond all this, there's one aspect of the upcoming episode that is perhaps the most enticing, with the suggestion being that, given the episode's title of "Top Hat", viewers may finally get to see Farrell don the iconic costume in full. Thus far, Farrell's costume has been one of the most eye-catching aspects of the show, with the work from the makeup and wardrobe department helping to truly cement our immersion into both the world and this detailed character arc for Oz Cobb. This was something discussed between Perri Nemiroff and The Penguin's Academy Award-nominated makeup artist, Mike Marino, who said:

"All the materials are sensitive, so everything affects it. A stiff collar might rub the beard color off, or if he's doing a certain expression, it might wrinkle in a strange way. If it's hot and he's sweating, there are bubbles that come up. It's a battleground. You're trying to deal with it and adapt each day of filming. But he's great in it. When I design each makeup, and in particular this, I look at the actor's face, and I see what's the most expressive part of that person. Do I wanna cover that up, or do I wanna leave that there? Because it's not like you're covering the whole face with a mask. You're leaving pieces of expressive features that you want to blend in with each other. So, Colin’s forehead is his own. He's got a very expressive forehead, but his brows are different. I wanted to change that shape. His eyes, around [them], are his own. These are things I wanted to keep. I didn't want to cover those up. So, the mobility is a factor going in, saying, “What do I wanna leave? How can I hide and disguise this person within and not have any of the tricks revealed?""

What's 'The Penguin's Episode Schedule?

Image via HBO

With just two episodes remaining, now is the perfect time to check back on what's come before as the end of The Penguin barrels ever closer. Here's a look at the series' episode schedule: