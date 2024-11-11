After 8 amazing episodes, the Bat-Signal has been raised and The Penguin has come to an end. In its short run, the HBO series has redefined the Penguin as one of Batman’s most deadly and calculating foes thanks to stellar writing, haunting cinematography, and a cast of incredible performers led by Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb.

A crime drama that doesn’t completely forget its comic book roots, The Penguin provides fan service and Easter eggs for the Batman faithful to search for frame-by-frame. The spin-off series from Matt Reeves’ The Batman built on its source material in exciting, violent, and sometimes heartbreaking turns, that will make it referenced for years to come. While we wait for the next story from the streets of Gotham, it’s time to look back on which episodes created the most memorable moments during Oz’s rise to power.

8 “Gold Summit”

Episode 6

A jump in time catches up with Oz’s drug business thriving from his base in the tunnels of Gotham. Oz is close to working with the powerful gangs of Gotham, but the murder of some Bliss dealers at the hands of the Falcones scares off interest. While a newly teamed-up Sofia (Cristin Milioti) and Sal Maroni (Clancy Brown) close in on Oz’s location, Oz manages a brief truce of the criminal underworld that stands to benefit him the most.

The scene between Eve and Sofia at Eve’s apartment is a standout in “Gold Summit”, where viewers feel immediate fear for Eve’s safety in the face of certain death. What first appears to be a simple exchange of information in the face of intimidation turns into a moment of clarity and mutual respect about what each other values. It’s the smaller scenes, such as when Sofia and an emotionally wounded Sal share a meal in the Falcone kitchen, that drive home the feeling of loss most of the characters feel as a result of something Oz did.

7 “Homecoming”

Episode 5

Oz wants the drugs the Maronis stole from him, and he finds the perfect bargaining chip in the form of Sal Maroni’s abducted son. While Oz attends an exchange that ends up in smoke, Sal fights off a prison guard bribed to murder the aging mobster. Oz directs Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) to take his mother Francis (Deirdre O’Connell) somewhere safe, but that might not be enough once a liberated Sofia, now using her mother’s maiden of Gigante, offers to team up with an escaped Sal.

While nothing can match the intensity of The Penguin’s preceding episode, “Cent’anni,” clues to Oz’s sadism come in the form of his savoring the murder of Sal Maroni’s wife and son. It’s an exceptionally brutal death, but Oz doesn’t appear disgusted or particularly phased by the two burning alive. If anything, Oz is far more upset by the loss of his drug crop needed as leverage in a bid for his criminal empire. On the other side of the conflict, Sofia’s transformation into a results-driven gangster is a pleasure to watch.

6 “Bliss”

Episode 3

A flashback to the night the Riddler (Paul Dano) destroyed Gotham’s seawalls opens the third episode of The Penguin, where audiences learn the ensuing flood drowned Victor’s family. Cutting back to the present day shows Sofia and Oz cautiously trying to work together, with mixed results. Victor isn’t sure if he wants to pursue a partnership with Oz when an old romance tempts him into leaving Gotham for good. After Sofia and Oz make headway with the triads for their new drug, “Bliss,” they share a tender moment outside where they clear the air. The moment is cut short when the Maronis pull up in a van, prepared to kill both Oz and Sofia, and Sofia learns Oz is the person who killed Alberto. No blood feuds are settled, because Victor saves the day by returning and driving his car into the group. Oz gets in the car, and they drive off, leaving Sofia behind.

The instant turnaround time between Oz telling Sofia he will do anything to make amends with her, to him leaving her to die gives viewers better insight into how little Oz’s words mean. “Bliss” continues the incredible streak of quality episodes for The Penguin, but there feels like a missed opportunity to give Victor a more compelling reason to return to his life of crime. The story up to this point had been Oz carefully constructing relationships, so seeing them virtually all dissolve in an instant made viewers question how Oz could possibly move forward.

5 “Inside Man”

Episode 2

The plot thickens in the second episode when Oz’s offer to help the Maronis steal a Falcone shipment leads Sofia to believe a rat is hiding among the Falcone crew. Oz needs to shift the blame as quickly as possible, but when Sofia’s efforts lead to the capture of a Maroni member, Oz is caught in a position where his actions will negatively impact one of his alliances. By killing Maroni and framing Sofia’s right-hand man, Oz buys himself another day and an offer from Sofia to assist her in taking over the Falcone dynasty.

“Inside Man” sets a pace for the rest of the series by showing Oz’s actions have immediate and bloody consequences. Oz is the ultimate survivor, seamlessly promising results to both families in a convincing manner, while the audience senses that was never going to be an option. Sofia’s conflict within her own family distracts her enough not to immediately understand Oz is at the center of the chaos, but she is up against a master liar. Farrell’s performance with Sofia at Alberto’s funeral, where he talks about the grief of losing his brothers, is a brilliant piece of writing and acting. Oz’s lies are so deep and manipulative – even the audience is fooled until they get the truth about his brothers in later episodes.

4 “After Hours”

Episode 1

A late-night encounter between Oz and the new Falcone crime boss, Alberto (Michael Zegen), ends violently when Alberto is shot dead by Oz after mocking him. While moving the body, Oz scares off a group of thugs stealing the hubs off his car, but he grabs a straggler, Victor Aguilar, to help in hiding Alberto. Oz learns Alberto’s sister Sofia has been released from Arkham Asylum, and sensing that Sofia is on to him, Oz wants to flee before his mother Francis convinces him to stay. Oz attempts a partnership with imprisoned crime boss Salvatore Maroni, but he doesn’t get far before Sofia catches him, planning to torture Oz to learn about her brother. Victor distracts Sofia by sending a car into the Falcone compound with Alberto’s body inside, staged to look like his death was at the hands of the Maronis.

The first episode of The Penguin was burdened with the introduction of many plot threads and characters but did so neatly with minimal confusion. “After Hours” is a rotating game of tension where in almost every scene someone, often Oz, is either in peril, or close to being caught in a lie. The conversation between Sofia and Oz at lunch is a highlight because, unlike Alberto or most of the men he’s previously worked with, Sofia’s intelligence quickly dismantles Oz’s lies. A strong first episode that wastes no minute setting up the pieces on the board to be knocked off as the inevitable war breaks out.

3 “Top Hat”

Episode 7

It’s Oz’s turn for a flashback when viewers see what really happened to Oz’s brothers. Back in the present day, Sal finally catches up to Oz outside of prison walls, and Sofia spends time getting to know a feisty Francis. After leading Sal to his hideout, Oz manages to get the upper hand before a final fight between him and Sal ends unexpectedly. Armed with new information about Oz’s history, Sofia sends a volatile package to Oz’s HQ, putting him directly into the path of her men.

Oz’s brothers had been mentioned in the series going back to episode 2, where Oz shared his and his mother’s grief over their loss, using it as a means to disarm Sofia. By revealing the truth about their fate, The Penguin once again peels back another layer to Oz, revealing an even darker persona than what was assumed. Anything and everything Oz says has the potential to be a lie, and the viewers, who thought they had the inside track, were as equally duped as the characters on screen. Not many shows would have their main character commit such a heinous act, but The Penguin isn’t most shows.

2 “A Great Or Little Thing”

Episode 8

A long-awaited showdown between Oz and Sofia becomes an impromptu family therapy session when Sofia encourages Oz and Francis to come clean about the past. Oz manages to escape, but Sofia places a bounty on his head that guarantees he won’t get far. While Sofia prepares for her exit from Gotham, a surprising group of troops rallies to Oz’s rescue. As Oz’s plan takes its final steps, Sofia prepares to visit a familiar locale and Victor learns what it means to be a member of Oz’s family.

There is only one true way the story of Oz’s relationship with Victor could end, and The Penguin doesn’t bother with disingenuous sentimentality this late in the game. The closing moments as Oz dances an empty dance while the bat signal lights up is a reminder of the larger world that exists outside the Penguin’s range of focus while planting seeds for conflicts to come. “A Great or Little Thing,” is a cleverly plotted finale that satisfyingly wraps up its many plot threads in a way that’s tragic, bone-chilling, and above all else, mesmerizing.

1 “Cent’anni”

Episode 4

Sofia has endured the title of the serial killer, “The Hangman,” but flashbacks detail the events that led to her being carted to Arkham Asylum. Once thought to be the successor to the Falcone business, Sofia’s interest in the death of her mother gives Oz a chance to make a lasting impression on her father, Carmine (Mark Strong). Framed for murders she didn’t commit, Sofia’s “temporary” stay in Arkham is extended to ten years of torture and electroshock therapy. Jumping back to the present day, Sofia decides to settle debts with a family that betrayed her before she turns her attention back to the murderer of her brother, Oz.

Milioti is a tour de force in an episode that is sure to win her awards if not new fans. “Cent’anni” almost plays like a mini-movie hiding in the middle of the series, an unnerving story of loss, resilience, and vicious justice carried by Milioti’s talent. Sofia’s willingness to one day run the Falcone empire excludes her from being an innocent civilian, but viewers learn she’s not like the monsters she’s surrounded by. If Sofia can be described as a monster in the present day, it’s only out of necessity for survival.

