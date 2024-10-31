Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Penguin'.The character of Eve Karlo in The Penguin, played by Carmen Ejogo, is shaping up to be one of the series' biggest surprises. It’s a sign that Hollywood continues to reckon with how it has treated female characters within mob stories for decades. The Penguin is a step forward in righting that wrong, and not just with the spectacular Sofia Falcone, played ruthlessly by Cristin Milioti. As the love interest to Oz Cobb/The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Eve's positive portrayal as a sex worker is a departure from how they have been characterized in film, and given that this is a gangster story, it makes Eve's characterization in the acclaimed Max series all the more special.

Ejogo is fantastic as Eve and plays her with poise and defiance. Most of her scenes take place in the kitchen opposite her most frequent scene partner, Farrell. Both actors share an electric chemistry, and most notably, they're written as equals. Oz may be a brazen gangster, but Eve is a character of courage and morality. In a series that is dedicated to focusing on the villains in the Batman universe, Eve is a beacon of light, who refuses to be a pawn in men's games.

Eve Is the Best and Most Courageous Character in 'The Penguin'

When Eve is introduced in Episode 1, she comes out of the gates swinging with confidence. It feels like a monumental introduction. Eve is the kind of character who was once on the sideline of every frame of a mob movie, serving as the object of affection for the men in the room, and not much more. The closest thing to love in Oz’s life, Eve refuses to be a pawn in his scheme to become the ultimate Gotham gangster and is an open rebellion to how often sex workers are portrayed in film as tragic characters, or exploited by gangsters, in series like The Sopranos. Eve refuses to die for Oz's cause; she's a survivor with her own family to protect.

Carmen Ejogo Plays Eve as a Fearless, Resourceful Survivor

Ejogo plays Eve with a fiery disposition, pairing her steady cadence against Farrell's loud, rambling rants in their scenes together. Eve becomes a crucial player in the back half of Season 1 of The Penguin, and the true strength of her character is revealed in Episode 5, "Homecoming." Oz comes to take Eve to his hideout with Vic and his mother after murdering mob boss, Sal Maroni's (Clancy Brown) family, and Eve says the most powerful thing someone can say to Oz: No. It's an intense, unsettling scene as Oz throws a tantrum and shatters a vase, but she doesn't cave.

The vase shattering represents how Eve is shattering what is expected of her, and her willingness to break whatever she has with Oz, if it means survival for her and her girls. It's also one of the few times we see Oz vulnerable, near tears, while Ejogo plays Eve with a reserved dignity. Typically, it's the other way around with women often portrayed as "hysterical" in break-ups or arguments, so it's refreshing to see the series feature a "tough guy" break down and reject gender stereotypes. Eve's rejection of Oz then sends him on a downward spiral, as his mother rejects him later in the episode when he seeks comfort at their hideaway. She gets to drive his story forward, not the other way around. By the end of Episode 5, as the women in Oz's life begin to pull away from him by saying no, Eve is the symbol of female resilience.

Eve Gets Revenge in 'The Penguin' Episode 6

The theme of women getting revenge against men who've wronged them in The Penguin becomes crystallized in the series' most important face-off yet. In Episode 6, "Gold Summit," Eve takes charge and becomes the hero of her own life. Aside from the intense back-and-forth between Sofia and Sal in "Homecoming," the greatest confrontation comes when Sofia tracks down Eve for vengeance against Oz. Sofia arrives at Eve's apartment, gun in hand, ready to enact vengeance on Oz. In a twist, they become each other's allies rather than enemies. Milioti and Ejogo are especially excellent as they share their traumas at the hands of men, particularly Oz.

Eve's vulnerability is what saves her. It's important that she's forgone her blonde wig and extravagant clothing in the scene, and instead, bares herself with her natural hair and out-of-work clothes. She no longer has to put on a performance, like she did with Oz. Eve and Sofia come to a crucial epiphany, as Eve shares with Sofia that the Hangman killed several of her girls. Sofia, in exchange, reveals that her father was the Hangman, and Oz helped keep her father from being caught. The realization allows Eve to be the nail in Oz's coffin by telling Sofia that Oz and his mother, Francis (Deirdre O'Connell), are hiding out in Crown Point.

In Season 1, Eve goes from being Oz's comfort zone to a pawn in his game to the one calling checkmate. Sex workers in TV and film have a track record of dying or suffering abuse and are often exploited in their trauma for shock. In The Penguin, sex workers are among the Hangman's victims. But, they are given a voice in the series, and their deaths are not insignificant. They are the catalyst for Eve's revenge, and her seizing of theirs and her own narrative is what makes it such a stride forward. Family is a major theme in The Penguin Season 1, and there is no stronger family bond than that of Eve and her girls, which is in part why Sofia doesn't kill her.

It's fitting that Sofia and Eve, who have been affected the most by the Hangman — no thanks to Oz — are now working to bring about his downfall. Those involved with The Penguin are reforming the mob genre, and not only giving women a seat at the table, but letting them make speeches while the men listen (like in the excellent Episode 4, "Cent'anni). The creation of Eve for the series has taken the show to new heights, heightening the theme of revenge while adding to the strong feminist archetypes. When Eve tells Sofia she "deserves a shot" after revealing where Oz is hiding, she sips her glass of whiskey, and it's impossible not to savor the moment.

