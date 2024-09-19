While HBO’s The Penguin will naturally devote most of its attention to the rise to power of Colin Farrell’s titular character, also known as Oswald “Oz” Cobb, in the Gotham City underworld, it’s clear he will have plenty of competition from the Falcone crime family. While Oz currently works for the family, as shown in the 2022 film The Batman, he’s obviously not that well respected by its high-ranking members and almost certainly isn’t considered a member himself, as he hasn’t been shown to have any biological or marital connection to the main branch of the Falcone family tree. The Falcones are important parts of many famous and influential comics, such as Batman: The Long Halloween, and are often portrayed in ways that echo the Corleone family from The Godfather franchise, with similarly complicated histories and dynamics between them. So, just who are some of the family members that will or could be featured in the upcoming miniseries?

Carmine Falcone

Played by John Turturro and Mark Strong

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The family patriarch, often styled after Marlon Brando’s iteration of Vito Corleone from The Godfather film, was played by John Turturro in The Batman, in which he was shown as the undisputed leader of Gotham’s criminal community. Carmine’s influence dominated the city through a drug-running operation he co-opted from Salvatore Maroni (who will be played in The Penguin by Clancy Brown) with the help of corrupt city officials and police officers. He was arrested by Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) before being assassinated by the Riddler (Paul Dano). Despite this, given how large a part his family is set to play in The Penguin, there’s a decent chance the character could be seen again through flashbacks, dream sequences, or other means. Specifically, Mark Strong, already a veteran of two different DC Comics-based productions, is playing a younger version of the character on the small screen.

Sofia Falcone

Played by Cristin Milioti

Photograph by Courtesy of Max

Milioti is set to portray Carmine’s daughter, who will compete with Oz to take over her father’s empire as The Penguin’s main antagonist. Sofia appears in both The Long Halloween and its sequel, Batman: Dark Victory, both of which seem to be particularly influential on the series. In Dark Victory, she also serves as the main antagonist, eventually being revealed as the Hangman, a serial killer who targeted members of the Gotham City Police Department. A recent trailer suggests that she has already been identified as such early in the series, while also revealing that the character has been incarcerated in Arkham Asylum for a time, possibly for her crimes as the Hangman.

Selina Kyle/Catwoman

Played by Zoë Kravitz

Another of Farrell’s Batman co-stars, Kravitz portrayed the iconic anti-heroine who is also Bruce’s most popular love interest. The film reveals that Carmine is Selina’s biological father, as is implied to be the case in several comics, including The Long Halloween and Dark Victory. The mob boss feigns ignorance of his connection to Selina her entire life, although he tries to maintain a friendly relationship with her while she works at Oz’s nightclub, a favorite hangout spot among members of his organization. After discovering that he murdered her girlfriend, who had learned some key information about Falcone’s hold on the city, Selina attempts to kill him. During the ensuing fight, Carmine revealed that he himself killed Selina’s mother. In his Batman guise, Bruce stops Selina from killing Carmine before apprehending him himself. After the Riddler shoots him, Selina briefly looks down on her father’s body with an ambiguous expression.

At the end of the film, Selina leaves Gotham and there has been no official word suggesting Kravitz will reprise her role in The Penguin. But given how the series is described as being an integral part of the narrative that will continue in The Batman: Part II and how prominent the Falcone family is set to be, it would make sense for Selina to be involved in the former with either a cameo or larger role.

Alberto Falcone

Played by Michael Zegen

Image via HBO

Carmine’s son and Sofia’s brother is another integral player in The Long Halloween and Dark Victory. Although educated at Oxford University, Alberto was eager to work in his family’s criminal empire, but Carmine forbade this. Although, as Vito Corleone did with his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), Carmine did so because he hoped Alberto could lead a more peaceful life than he had, Alberto took the exclusion as a slight. He became one of two serial killers dubbed “Holiday” because of when he murdered his victims, which included members of both the Falcone and Maroni crime families. After being arrested by Batman and Gordon, Alberto confesses to all of the Holiday murders. When his father offers to use his influence to get him released, Alberto rebuffs him by noting that the murders have made him more notorious than Carmine or any of Gotham’s other mobsters, which Alberto takes a sadistic pride in. Although initially sentenced to death, he is later released into the custody of his brother Mario at the beginning of Dark Victory. With Carmine dead and Sofia already potentially known as the Hangman in The Penguin, Zegen’s version of the character will presumably have a significantly different story arc.

Johnny Viti

Played by Michael Kelly

Image via HBO

Carmine’s nephew was created by Frank Miller and David Mazzuchelli and first appeared during their legendary story arc Batman: Year One. Johnny is sent to Gotham by his mother, Carla Viti, head of the largest crime family in Chicago, to aid Carmine against Batman and Gordon when their early crime fighting work begins taking a toll on the Falcone organization. Johnny leads a team of criminals that abduct Gordon’s infant son in the hopes of blackmailing him into not testifying against corrupt Police Commissioner Gillian Loeb. The plot is foiled by an unmasked Batman and Gordon himself. When Johnny is subsequently taken into custody, Carmine unsuccessfully attempts to have him assassinated to prevent him from telling the authorities what he knows about the Falcone organization. This leads to a brief gang war between Carmine and Carla’s branches of the family, but they eventually make an uneasy peace. The Long Halloween begins the night of Johnny’s wedding, which Carmine pays for, during which he becomes the first victim of the Holiday killers. Michael Kelly appears as Johnny in The Penguin. The character is usually portrayed as little more than a thuggish brute in the comics, so the television version will presumably be rather different and more complex, given that Kelly is a fairly well-known actor who has previously received praise for his acting roles like in House of Cards. Kelly also previously appeared in the DC film Man of Steel as Daily Planet reporter Steve Lombard.

Luca Falcone

Played by Scott Cohen

Image via HBO

The last member of the family confirmed to appear in The Penguin so far is Luca Falcone, a cousin of Carmine’s who will be played by Scott Cohen. The television version may be an amalgamation of Luca and the similarly named Lucia Viti, a niece of Carmine’s, from the comics. Both characters are very obscure, only appearing in a handful of issues each. This could potentially set Luca up to be a major wildcard with an unpredictable role in The Penguin, but it’s arguably more likely he will ultimately be a similarly minor figure.

The Penguin premieres on HBO and Max September 19.

