HBO's The Penguin marks the next chapter of the Batman epic crime saga, which began in 2022 with Matt Reeves' new adaptation of the Caped Crusader. The Batman is already a very grounded adaptation of the character, a crucial element of Reeves’ universe that extends to all of Gotham City. The Penguin delivers on this promise and is arguably even more grounded than the original film, removing the more eccentric comic book elements, and hones in on Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) as a criminal who easily slots into the real world, more akin to shows like The Sopranos and Better Call Saul than your typical superhero spin-off.

Some of the greatest Batman adaptations have taken significant influence from one iconic story created by comic book writer Jeph Loeb, and The Penguin is no exception. Reeves’ The Batman and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight both adapt elements of Loeb’s comic, The Long Halloween. The story focuses on a serial killer hell-bent on the destruction of the Falcone crime family, whose criminal exploits sow discord across all of Gotham. While both films adapt select aspects from their story, The Penguin hones in on the Falcone dynasty and remains faithful to Loeb’s original inspiration for the characters — the Corleones from The Godfather.

Carmine Falcone Shares a Lot in Common With Vito Corleone

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The parallels between the Corleones and the Falcones are clear from The Penguin’s outset. Loeb has always been open about his inspirations from Hollywood's most infamous crime family, saying "Everyone knows my love with The Godfather, you do finally get to find out what happened to the Corleone family and why it doesn’t exist today." Loeb adapted a similar idea into The Long Halloween with the fall of the Falcones.

Aside from the clear similarity in their names, several major characters from the limited series' premiere resemble characters from Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather trilogy. Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) is similar to Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), the head of a powerful crime family whose untimely demise sparks a power struggle among his family. Turturro’s performance in The Batman encapsulates this perfectly, with his withdrawn demeanor and husky voice reminiscent of Brando. Turturro couldn’t return to reprise his role in The Penguin due to scheduling conflicts and has now been replaced by Mark Strong, so it will be interesting to see if Strong’s portrayal draws similar inspiration.

The Falcone Dynasty Mirrors the Corleones

The comparisons extend to Carmine's children as well. The Penguin introduces Carmine's eldest son, Alberto (Michael Zegen), in its opening scene. Like The Godfather's Fredo Corleone (John Cazale), who is overly ambitious and very insecure, Alberto lives in the shadow of his father. Fredo’s insecurity makes him fickle, causing him to overstep and scheme against his family, which ultimately leads to his demise. By contrast, The Penguin's Alberto overcompensates his insecurity by acting arrogant and combative. Alberto’s struggles with addiction also echo Fredo’s weakness for women, as both characters suffer from their lack of impulse control. Alberto is revealed to be the infamous serial killer during The Long Halloween, so The Penguin subverts any expectations of his character by removing him from the playing field early on in the story.

Another key player in The Penguin is Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), who bears a resemblance to Sonny Corleone (James Caan), Vito’s eldest son. Sonny has a fiery temper and often resorts to violence to solve his problems. In The Penguin, Sofia has recently been let out of Arkham Asylum, and her fragile mental state makes her unpredictable and dangerous. We quickly discover she shares a similar bloodlust to her predecessor, and much like Sonny, her volatile nature is matched only by her loyalty to her family. Sofia eventually ascends as the matriarch of the Falcones in The Long Halloween’s sequel, Dark Victory, so it will be interesting to see if The Penguin goes down a similar route to the comics.

The Penguin’s first episode received universal acclaim, seamlessly blending staple comic book characters into a grounded crime drama. We know the series will delve into the past with flashback sequences, which may also take inspiration from Vito Corleone’s prequel story in The Godfather: Part II. But whether the Falcones suffer the same fate as the Corleones remains to be seen.

