The Penguin's finale came full of surprises, and one of them would make Norman Bates proud. Thanks to Sofia Gigante (Cristin Milioti), Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) has an unexpected reckoning with his mother, Francis (Deirdre O'Connell). In the finale, "A Great or Little Thing," we have a brutal exchange that reveals the best plot twist in the series: Francis knew that Oz killed his brothers all this time. This reveal forces us to see Oz in a new light, consolidating him as the psychopath he has always been expected to be in The Batman universe.

Francis Has Always Known What Oz Really Is

Image via Warner Bros.

In Episode 7, "Top Hat," we learn that Oz was the person responsible for Jack (Owen Asztalos) and Benny's (Nico Tirozzi) deaths. Decades earlier, the three of them go out to play hide-and-seek in Gotham's underground tunnels, and, after his brothers bully him, Oz (Ryder Allen) locks them in a room from outside with no way out, and they drown after it starts to rain. He goes back home to watch a movie with Francis (Emily Meade), but says Jack and Benny were at the movies, and never tells her the truth.

Episode 8 opens with a flashback scene in which Francis tells Rex Calabrese (Louis Cancelmi) the truth she learned from the cops who tried to rescue Jack and Benny. She explains that Oswald has always been needy and that she thought that was just the way he was, but when she finishes the story, she is aware of what her son is ("I got the devil in my house, Rex") and what he really wants ("Me, all to himself").

From the very beginning, Oz's relationship with Francis felt strange. Even though they are mother and son, they always felt too close, as if there was something more than family love behind it. Now, it makes sense: Oz doesn't love Francis as a mother, but is unhealthily obsessed with her. His relationship with her has the makings of a psychopath obsession, making her a prisoner of her son.

2:41 Related 'The Penguin' Ending Explained: Why Did Oz Kill [SPOILER]? "That's the thing about family. It's your strength, it drives you. But, f*ck, if it don't make you weak, too. And I can't have that no more."

Oswald Grew Into a Gangster Thanks to Rex Calabrese’s Advice

Close

Oz has always admired Rex Calabrese, as he mentions to Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen) and Victor (Rhenzy Feliz). As it turns out, it was Rex who helped shape Oz into the powerful and resourceful gangster he grew into. When Rex is talking to Francis in the flashback, he suggests her to "foster what he's got, embrace it, raise it." His point is that Oz can "serve a purpose" through his obsession, and he could be great.

Being the chief mobster of Crown Point at that time, Rex compares Oz's obsession with Francis to the obsession of guys who work for him and are looking for a father figure. They do anything for him, and Oz could be that person with Francis. Using his obsession with her and admiration of Rex, she can direct Oz into giving them both a better life and giving back to the community. Oz goes on to become great, indeed, but it has permanent severe consequences for Francis.

Francis Is Forever Her Own Son’s Prisoner

The Penguin ends with Oz victorious, providing Francis with the best healthcare after her stroke and keeping her in a room overlooking the city. He sees her shedding a tear and, proud, meets Eve Karlo (Carmen Ejogo), fully dressed as Francis when she was young. The two of them dance, with Oz telling her to tell him how proud she is, even calling her "ma."

Francis' tears aren't of happiness, although she can't express it anymore. Although she shaped Oz into the powerful gangster he became, deep down, she is disgusted by him, and even stabs him back at Monroe's when Sofia puts them face to face. From the moment Jack and Benny died, she has been more Oswald's prisoner than his mother. It may not seem like that because of how he treats her and her dementia, but she has always been alone. Her only escape is the memories of the past, which is why she clings so desperately to it, while, at the same time, despising it. Now, forever unable to move and trapped by Oz's side, her story closes as the most tragic in The Penguin.

The Penguin is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX