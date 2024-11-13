Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Penguin finale.

On Sunday night we reached an end to The Penguin, the limited series from HBO that brought the world of Matt Reeves' The Batman to the small screen. The finale of The Penguin left fans buzzing with theories, especially after Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) received an unexpected letter in Arkham Asylum. For those hoping this note was a setup for a thrilling Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) (Zoë Kravitz) and Sofia team-up, producer Dylan Clark is here to set the record straight. The letter Sofia received delivers a revelation that we already know, but maybe we had forgotten to join the dots — it confirms that Selina is her half-sister, as they both share a father in Carmine Falcone.

At a recent Q&A following the finale, Clark shared that the letter from Selina wasn’t meant to be a plot twist or an Easter egg for a future breakout scene. Instead, it served as a rare moment of comfort for Sofia, a character who’s endured immense trauma throughout the season. “Lauren [LeFranc, showrunner] was trying to give all of her characters all of the different emotions, and not just leave them victims,” Clark explained. The letter, then, is less about setting up a new storyline and more about giving Sofia a glimmer of hope in her isolation.

“Clearly Sofia is a victim of her family, of the state, of Oz, of all her own demons, and it would have been one thing to just leave her there in Arkham, in her prison. Lauren did this nice grace note, which was Selina Kyle is her half-sister, and to give her that letter in the scene where she's not really listening to Rush because she doesn't trust him of course, she's alone, but this letter is a gift which is something that makes her have a little bit of a heartbeat, and it really is, it's meant to be the emotional ending for Sofia. She's given something positive to hold onto. It was not meant to be a cliffhanger or an Easter egg that Selina Kyle is about to break her out of Arkaham.”

He emphasized that while Selina’s letter isn’t foreshadowing an Arkham jailbreak, the possibility of a “Thelma and Louise meets Sofia and Catwoman” storyline does sound exciting to him, even if it won't be happening.

The Letter from Selina Kyle Is Just a Small Gift for Sofia Falcone

In the context of The Penguin, the letter is something for Sofia to cling to after everything she's dealt with. Sofia, who has lost nearly everything, now knows she has a sister who understands the brutality of their shared past. It's not a tease for The Batman: Part II but rather a quiet moment of resolution for a character who has lost so much.

The full season of The Penguin is now available to stream on Max. For more on The Penguin finale including what other things mean, head over to our exclusive interview with Colin Farrell.

