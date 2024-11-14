Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Penguin finale.

It's been a few days, but fans of The Penguin are still trying to shake off the heartbreak of the events in the final episode. Not only is Oz's (Colin Farrell) mother (Deirdre O'Connell) in a vegetative state she'll never come out of, but then came Victor's (Rhenzy Feliz) brutal murder at the hands of the man he'd grown to care about like family. Francis Cobb had been in decline all season, so her stroke didn't come as a shock, and as tragic as it was, poor Victor's demise was needed to turn Oz into the ultimate villain you could never root for.

However, arguably worse than what Oz did to Victor is what he had in store for Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti). Rather than simply killing her when he had the chance, he set her up and let the police take her and send her back to Arkham, a Hell on Earth she spent years in before. It nearly broke her the first time, and this time the defeat could totally crush her. The last time we see Sofia in her cell, she is a shell of a human being. The Penguin completely breaks her, seemingly beyond repair, but the series mercifully ends with a glimmer of hope.

Sofia Falcone Was 'The Penguin's Most Sympathetic Character

Sofia has been a mid-level supporting character in the Batman universe since she debuted nearly three decades ago in the graphic novel Batman: The Long Halloween. When she was introduced in The Penguin, it was nice to see Cristin Milioti on our TV screens again, but you'd be forgiven for not expecting much. She'd be a plot device to oppose Oz for a few episodes as she tried to find out who killed her brother, while the whole time his killer, Oz, played Sofia and was one step ahead of her at every turn.

But then Sofia became the story, especially in Episode 4, where we learned just how deep her trauma ran. Being the daughter of a crime boss in Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong) was bad enough, but Sofia's life had been a living Hell since the beginning. Her father was the Hangman, and when Sofia found out this — and that he had killed her mother when she was a child — she was set up to take the fall. Despite how evil he was, Sofia still loved her father, only for him to ruthlessly turn on her. She was sent to rot in Arkham for crimes she didn't commit, and it nearly destroyed her both physically and mentally.

Eventually, Sofia got out of Arkham, but there was no true escape. The only person she loved, her brother Alberto (Michael Zegen) is murdered by Oz in the inciting incident of the very first episode of The Penguin. If that wasn't unbearable enough, his killer hid under her nose the entire time, constantly leading her in the wrong direction. That fourth episode was as brutal as it was cathartic, as Sofia finally stood up for herself, renouncing her father's name for her mother's name of Gigante. Murdering her entire family, save for her young cousin Gia (Kenzie Grey), was not seen as a despicable moment but an act of independence and bravery. We couldn't help but root for her.

Sofia Falcone Was Never Able to Outsmart Oz Cobb

Sofia Falcone goes from being The Penguin's supporting character to the hero of the story. Sure, we were rooting for Victor too, but with a pit in our stomachs, knowing his innocence would be his undoing. The Penguin consistently showed us that it wasn't interested in making Oz the hero. This wasn't going to be a situation, say like in Better Call Saul, where Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) is portrayed as a despicable human being, but with enough redeeming qualities that you cheer for him despite himself. Oz had his sympathetic qualities, but every time we let ourselves care about him, The Penguin pulled the rug out from under us and pointed an accusatory finger our way. You're rooting for him? OK, here's the revelation that he killed his brothers. All right, now it's time to watch Victor die.

Oz's dealings with Sofia were no different. He lied to her every chance he got, not caring one bit about the trauma she had lived through, or how he was making it so much worse. The end game and his needs were all that mattered. He let Sofia feel like she had power and some sense of control, only to keep taking it from her. It got so bad that she ended up no longer even caring about having any of that control. She was ready and willing to give it all up to the first person who could bring Oz to her. All she wanted was to escape it all. She had to because she was reminded firsthand when she visited a broken Gia of what the pain of loss could turn a person into. Sofia needed out, an existence where she would no longer be the vengeful hero nor the victim.

'The Penguin's Final Minutes Offer a Chance for Sofia

We knew it wasn't going to be that easy. Oz was already ratting out Sofia for the explosion, preparing to take her down. When Oz was caught and taken to the airport hangar, we knew he was going to escape somehow, but even if he hadn't, the look on Sofia's face wasn't of victory but absolute exhaustion. There was nothing left. She could have shot Oz dead herself, and it would have changed nothing for her. Still, she felt enough to feel the shock of betrayal when the bosses killed her men, allowing Oz to capture her. Yet again, just like her entire life, she had been used and abused and lied to. She had no one to truly turn to outside of perhaps Julian Rush (Theo Rossi), but she always saw him more as a man moved forward by guilt that she'd use to make herself feel good when she needed it.

Sofia's final moments with Oz show her accepting the fate she thought was coming for her. Standing in the darkness at night, looking out at Gotham's lights, she is at peace as she waits for Oz to shoot her in the back of the head. Instead, she is handed a fate much worse than death when the police arrive and take her back to Arkham. It was brutal, and frankly hard to watch, to see Sofia so beaten down. How much was the viewer supposed to take? How much was Sofia supposed to take? The next scene could have shown her hanging in her cell and we would have understood.

What we get instead is initially much worse, with Sofia still technically alive as she leaned against the wall of her cell, but her eyes and her face completely dead. She is right back where she started, and all hope is gone. Oz has killed her yet also let her live. Thank God that The Penguin offers some hope in her last scene when Julian, now back at Arkham, brings in a letter for her. Sofia couldn't have cared less at first, but she is curious when she's told it is from a half-sister named Selina Kyle. That rouses her, and when she reads the letter she smiles. Sofia still has family, and someone out there cares about her. Hopefully, The Batman 2 sees her out of Arkham, at the side of Catwoman, and finally getting her revenge on Oz.

Every episode of The Penguin is available to watch on Max.

