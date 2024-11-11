Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Penguin finale.

The Penguin has spent its entire first season run pushing boundaries with its morally ambiguous and intense moments of behavior from its main character, but there's one scene that Colin Farrell found especially hard to film: the brutal killing of Victor, a young character who served as both ally and innocent observer in Oz Cobb's world. Victor, played in the series by Rhenzy Feliz, is a character who represents a kind of innocence in the corrupt landscape of Gotham. As a young, impressionable figure who is drawn into Oz's circle, Victor develops a sort of toxic father-son bond with the Penguin, looking up to him despite his flaws. However, this relationship ultimately proves fatal in the season finale as Oz’s ambition drives him to eliminate anyone who could be a liability, even if that means turning on someone he cares about.

Oz goes to visit his mother in the hospital, with Victor in tow, but breaks down when he learns that his mother has suffered a massive stroke and is essentially brain dead. Victor comforts him and the pair head to the waterfront where Oz laments the sudden change to his mother, noting everything he did was for her. Oz tells Vic he couldn't have gotten this far without him, while Vic returns the favor by thanking Oz for his kindness and says Oz is family, but this ends up costing him his life. Oz says family is strength as it's what drives you to succeed, but that loving connection makes you weak, and Oz can't afford weakness. He chokes Vic to death, apologizing profusely for it and telling him how good a man he is. In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Farrell admitted when he first read the scene, he fought against it and really struggled with the nature of what Oz would end up doing.

“I mean, part of me didn’t want to do it, you know? I knew that the general sentiment was that, by the end, they kind of wanted to, in a way, kill the Oz that we met in the film. I felt that there was a sense of creative responsibility that leaned towards, ‘We cannot have this man as a likable character.’"

“Even down to what Mike Marino created, he’s interesting looking... kind of a really awkward off-tone but effective, if not goofy, sense of humor,” Farrell continued, describing how Oz’s charm initially made him likable. “But I think they wanted that in the earth by the end of the eight hours. They wanted that RIP. That’s gone.”

Victor's Death is The Hardest Scene Colin Farrell Has Ever Filmed

For Farrell, the scene was one of the most uncomfortable he’s ever performed. “And I fucking hated it. I hated that scene. I really did. I was fucking so pissed off. It felt in performing it as — guess what? — you would like it to feel in viewing it. It felt gross, it felt cruel, it felt absolutely insane, and it felt like Oz was reaching a point of no return.”

He went on to say:

"I think by the end of the eight episodes, there is a degree of psychopathy that has found its way into his psychology, and thereby found its way out to the world, and the most violent and most explicit articulation of that psychopathy is committing the act that he commits at the end of Episode 8. And he commits it without compunction and with absolute understanding and with a rationalization for why he's committing it. He says it to Vic himself, “Family is everything, but god damn it if they don't make you weak, too,” if they don't make you vulnerable. And I think it's a case of that.

There are loads of levels that it works on. But primarily, whatever capability Oz has to love and to care for another human being, he actually does have those feelings for Vic. He actually cares for the kid. He believes now, because he's seen and he's experienced how close he was to losing everything by his mother being used as a pawn against him, that he just will not put himself in that place of vulnerability again. So, it's like he's killing Vic, and he almost might as well be saying, “It's not personal.” That could have been a line, you know?

But I didn't want to do it. I resisted. Every fiber of me, of Colin, resisted it because there's a part of you that, no matter how dark a character you're playing and no matter how you accept swimming in those waters of the impossibility of any comeback into the affections of the audience, there's a part of you that always wants the audience to be open to the idea that you can redeem yourself. No matter how dark your character is, you always want them to feel that maybe there is some sliver of humanity left, that if the right thing was done in a well written scene in the right moment, you could redeem yourself. I'm not sure that's possible anymore by the end of Episode 8. [Laughs] So, knowing that I was going into that kind of degree of psychological finality and embodying the character with a kind of a depth of cruelty that is articulated in that scene, it was tough, man."

Farrell revealed that he had grown close to Feliz on set, which added an emotional weight to the decision to kill Victor’s character in such a cold, calculated way. In the end, Oz decided what he needed most of all was power and influence and that he had to lose every last shred of humanity to take it.

The Penguin is available to stream now on Max. You can read our full interview with Colin Farrell where he gets into more specifics of the finale here.