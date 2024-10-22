Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Penguin.

Despite the heart-racing and thrilling action Oz (Colin Farrell) found himself embroiled in during the latest episode of The Penguin, "Homecoming," Vic’s (Rhenzy Feliz) subplot with Oz’s mother, Francis Cobb (Deirdre O’Connell), was a touching narrative that complimented the pacing of the episode superbly and was, frankly, my favorite part. It truly cannot be understated how good O’Connell’s performance has been, perhaps giving the third-best of the season so far, in my opinion, after Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti. Despite her limited time on-screen, there is so much complexity within O’Connell’s performance that is both tragic and ruthless, making it easy for me to flip between loving, pitying, and hating her. Not only does Francis' character invoke comparisons to Tony's (James Gandolfini) mother in The Sopranos, but she goes so far beyond that she really does deserve her own moment to be praised.

'The Penguin' Instantly Paints Oz's Mother as a Tragically Lonely Character

In Francis’ opening scene in this week's episode, O’Connell’s performance presents the character’s dementia so tragically from the very first moment Vic walks in. Immediately, the sticky notes on every appliance, coupled with the stove left on, tell us that Francis’ mind has already begun to degenerate. When Vic then enters her bedroom, the way O’Connell is able to flip from seeing Vic as her son Jacky to recognizing Vic and giving sharp responses displays the cunning this woman used to have and is fascinating to watch. It makes seeing her bruise more tragic, as the hope that Francis’ mind might be okay is instantly taken away. It's a frightening display of someone teetering on the edge of dementia and invokes the fear we all have surrounding the idea of watching our parents suffer the inevitable effects of time.

Francis Isn't Entirely Innocent, Pushing Oz to Be a Gangster in 'The Penguin'

What makes Francis so instantly engaging is that she isn’t a completely tragic figure. She’s ruthless to everyone, and it blurs the line between sympathetic and unlikable. The enthusiastic body language O'Connell wields when Francis finds joy in thinking Oz killed the Falcones is frankly disturbing — but later, she also pushes her son away when he gets into bed with her like a child who needs coddling. We see that Oz only keeps her hidden because of a life path she pushed him towards and even when he tries to get her approval, she still scolds him.

Like many aspects of The Penguin, this reminds me of Tony Soprano’s mother, Livia (Nancy Marchand), yet there’s an added sentimentality to Oz and Francis’ relationship that makes it far more heartbreaking to watch. Rather than hating or loving her completely, there’s a real feeling that no matter what Francis does, she’s still Oz’s mother, and he loves her; because Oz is our protagonist, we therefore place ourselves in his position and feel those similarly complex emotions about her.

Overall, Francis' character has offered a fresh and complex look into the degeneration of the matriarch of an Italian American family. O'Connell's performance both tugs at the heartstrings, reminding us of our own fears of parental aging, and frustrates us with the cold front she occasionally puts up against Oz. How Francis' story will end is yet to be seen, but the more time we get with her, the better, as she is certainly one of my favorite parts of The Penguin.

