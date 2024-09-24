Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Penguin.The premiere of the highly-anticipated DC series The Penguin is promising a hell of a ride. One of the most intriguing characters in the show is Sofia Falcone, played by Cristin Milioti, who stands as the biggest rival to Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb for dominance in the Gotham City underworld. But how did Falcone come to be called "The Hangman"? It's a fascinating story. That name has a long association with DC Comics, and even predates Falcone as a Batman villain.

'Batman: The Long Halloween' Introduces Sofia Falcone

To know the history of Sofia Falcone's "Hangman," one has to know the history of Sofia Falcone herself, and that history begins with the iconic 1996-97 DC Comics limited series Batman: The Long Halloween. The story takes place in the early days of Batman's tenure as Gotham City's crime-fighting Dark Knight, and the narrative of the series as a whole serves as a tale of Gotham City's criminal underworld as it changes from traditional organized crime to the rise of supervillains, including Poison Ivy, the Riddler, the Scarecrow, and the Mad Hatter, but specifically Harvey Dent's transformation into Two-Face.

The series begins as Batman partners with District Attorney Harvey Dent and Captain Jim Gordon, with the trio brought together in their common pursuit of an enigmatic killer known only as Holiday, who murders people, but only on holidays, one each month. Not just any people, mind you, but members of Gotham City's most powerful crime families, with the Falcone's standing out as a favored target of the serial killer. Holiday takes out Alberto Falcone, the son of crime-lord Carmine Falcone, on New Year's Eve, and Alberto's cousin Johnny Viti, who had threatened to testify against his uncle, on Halloween. Carmine needs help to take Holiday down, and frees his devoted daughter, Sofia, from prison, to task her with finding out who Holiday is... and putting an end to his calendar killings.

Sofia follows a number of leads, getting information from the likes of the Riddler and the Gunsmith, but is repeatedly denied completing her mission. Her inability to track the serial killer down leaves Holiday open to carry on with their monthly murders for nearly a year. One victim, Big Lou Maroni, the father of Carmine Falcone's rival Salvatore Maroni, prompts Sal to attack Dent with acid, scarring Dent's face and fracturing his psyche, inadvertently leading to Dent's emergence as Two-Face. Holiday was captured shortly after, but now Two-Face had risen as a threat to Gotham City, and he, in alliance with the new class of supervillains, attacked Carmine Falcone at his estate, killing him. Sofia saw the murder, and lashed out at Two-Face in a blind rage. Only Catwoman held her back, and as the two fought, Sofia accidentally fell through a window to hit the street below. Disfigured and paralyzed, Sofia survived, and was found by Angelo Mirti, who sent her to Italy with her brother, Mario, where she recovered, even regaining the ability to walk again. This was kept a secret, with Sofia keeping up the appearance that she was wheelchair-bound.

Sofia Falcone is Revealed as "The Hangman" in 'Batman: Dark Victory'

Close

The sequel to Batman: The Long Halloween, the 1999-2000 limited series Batman: Dark Victory, sees Batman investigating a series of murders, with a number of Gotham City police officers being targeted by a serial killer known as "The Hangman." It also picks up Sofia's story after the events of The Long Halloween, with Sofia unable to attend Carmine's funeral, as she was still recovering in Italy. However, upon her return to Gotham, she arranges a meeting of the major players in Gotham's criminal underground, including her godfather, Bobby "The Don" Gazzo, Eddie Skeevers, and her cousin, Lucia Viti, reestablishing the Falcone presence in Gotham. Still seeking vengeance on Two-Face for the murder of her father, she hires Pino and Umberto Maroni to kill Dent, but when she receives a package that contains Carmine's ring finger — a sign that someone is looking to take everything from her — she becomes The Hangman, and targets Dent herself.

Sofia launches a homicidal rampage on the city's police officers and city officials that have an association with Dent, framing the murders to be the work of Dent himself. She would hang her victims, using the case files to spell out cryptic messages akin to Hangman, the word game, claiming Clancy O'Hara, Gotham's Chief of Police, as her first kill under her new persona. Of course, Sofia was still faking her impairment, which fooled almost everyone... except the Joker. He theorized that Sofia could, in fact, walk, and attacked her at her grandfather's estate, pushing her down a flight of stairs, but was prevented from killing Sofia by Alberto, who had faked his death in The Long Halloween (and is revealed to be the notorious Holiday).

In an attempt to stop the Hangman, Commissioner Gordon forms a task force, only for Sofia to kill every member on it, leaving only Gordon and Julia Lopez alive. Later, Alberto is attacked by Calendar Man, who shoots Alberto and wounds him. Sofia, though, returns the favor and saves Alberto by brutally beating Calendar Man, breaking his jaw. She brings Alberto to the Falcone family crypt, and chastises him for his incompetence before suffocating Alberto to death. Next target: Two-Face. She sets fire to Two-Face's hideout, and brings him near-death with a noose before Batman arrives to free him. An angered Sofia is a dangerous Sofia, and she overpowers Batman, claiming that he protected Dent. Batman responds by saying his pursuit of her wasn't about Dent at all, but the good men and women she had killed. No sooner does Batman finish his words before Two-Face shoots her in the head, putting an end to Sofia and her reign as the Hangman killer.

There Is Another "Hangman" Batman Villain

Image via DC Comics

In 1966, the "Hooded Hangman" debuted as a Caped Crusader villain. Telman Davies was a Gotham City newscaster who adopted the masked identity of the Hooded Hangman as a means to become the number one masked fighter, turning to a wrestling company in order to push himself. Davies didn't always play fair in the ring, but did always come out on top. He soon turned his attention to Batman, and on two occasions came close to defeating him, only to turn away. A third encounter between the two came with a condition that the loser of the fight would be unmasked, revealed to the world. The Hooded Hangman knocked Batman down first, prompting Davies to remove the cowl. Batman, however, had deduced the Hooded Hangman's identity, and disguised himself as Davies, shocking Davies and allowing Batman the opportunity to defeat, and unmask, the Hooded Hangman. Defeated and revealed, Davies lost his newscaster job and went away on a ship towards South America.

The Penguin has veered away from the comic book history of the character, save for Falcone being known as The Hangman. But Milioti's Falcone is poised to add a new, vicious chapter to the long history of the Hangman, one that could very well establish her iteration of the character as the definitive Hangman going forward.

