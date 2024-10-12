Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Penguin' Episode 3.Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) has stolen the spotlight from Oswald (Colin Farrell) in The Penguin, becoming everybody’s favorite serial killer. We first meet Sofia in Episode 1 after being released from Arkham Asylum. Episode 2 gave us a glimpse into her time at Arkham, where she was abused and used as a test subject for Bliss. She now suffers from PTSD as a result of her time in incarceration, and her new EMDR therapy hasn't been successful in helping her deal with that trauma. It's hard to feel sorry for Sofia given she was the notorious serial killer known as the Hangman. But is she actually the Hangman like everyone is saying? Episode 3 suggests otherwise.

Who Is the Hangman in DC Comics?

The Hangman debuted during The Long Halloween, one of the most famous Batman comic storylines written by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. The comic was a source of inspiration for Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, and Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The Long Halloween follows the downfall of the Falcones as a new serial killer, known as "Holiday" kills off major players in Gotham’s underworld. The story follows an ongoing war between the Falcones and Maronis and introduces characters who take center stage in The Penguin, like Sofia and Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen).

Sofia also appears in the sequel comic, Dark Victory, where she wreaks havoc on Gotham after her father’s death. After supposedly catching Holiday, Batman is surprised to see the killings continue by a new serial killer called the Hangman, later revealed to be Sofia Falcone. Sofia’s victims all have some relation to the GCPD or District Attorney’s office and the people who helped Harvey Dent become DA. However, The Penguin changes some details surrounding the character, especially given that Two-Face hasn’t debuted in Matt Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga yet.

Is Sofia the Hangman in 'The Penguin'?

The Penguin Episode 1 revealed Sofia had been released from Arkham Asylum after 10 years of incarceration. She is feared by society, who all think she’s a ruthless serial killer, but Episode 3 hints she might have been innocent when, after Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) brings up Sofia’s murders, Oz tells him, “Don’t believe everything you read in the papers.” However, her final conversation with Oz at the end of the episode seemingly confirms she is not the Hangman. In a vague conversation, Oz admits he knew she was innocent and doesn’t regret making her take the fall so he could climb higher in Falcone’s mob. This adds even more tragedy to Sofia’s character, as she is outcast by her family for crimes she never committed. Instead of trying to convince people of her innocence, she embraces her fabricated reputation and uses it to make others fear her. But if Sofia is innocent, who is the real Hangman?

The Real Killer Might Be Another Falcone

Close

The real Hangman isn’t Sofia, but it might be another Falcone. In The Long Halloween, Alberto is the Holiday killer, who kills characters featured in The Penguin like Johnny Viti (Michael Kelly) and Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown). Episode 2 hinted at Alberto’s prior history as Holiday during his wake. While watching a compilation of old videos, Sofia sees a video of Alberto wishing everyone a happy new year, possibly a reference to his actions in The Long Halloween, where he would target his victims on specific holidays (hence the name, Holiday). But, the more likely candidate is his father, Carmine Falcone (John Turturro/Mark Strong).

We know that Carmine has a history of strangling women. In The Batman, Carmine tries to strangle Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) to death and succeeds with her girlfriend, Annika (Hana Hrzic), and her mother, Maria. While the Hangman targeted law-enforcement agencies in the comics, we know from a throwaway line in Episode 2 that the Hangman targeted women in the Reeves’ universe; a radio host explains how she killed at least seven women, which is more in line with Carmine’s MO. Oz admits he was shocked when Carmine admitted Sofia to Arkham, as it seemed too harsh even for a man of his caliber. But Carmine could have seen an opportunity for someone else to take the fall for his crimes and seized the chance to make her a patsy. Carmine didn't hesitate to strangle Selina after discovering she was his daughter, so this fits with what we know about his character so far.

We will undoubtedly learn more about the Hangman’s identity as the season progresses. For now, the facts remain unknown. After seemingly regaining Sofia’s trust, Oswald throws her to the wolves at the end of Episode 3, abandoning her to the Maronis, where she will have to fend for herself. While Sofia may not be the Hangman, she is still incredibly dangerous and, once again, an enemy to Oz.

