The fourth episode of HBO’s The Penguin reveals the horrifying truth about the serial killer known as “the Hangman”. As some viewers had begun to suspect following the previous episodes, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) is not actually the killer, making the fact that she was incarcerated in Arkham State Hospital for ten years under suspicion that she was all the more disturbing. But the most tragic part of the story is the reveal that her father, mob boss Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong), was himself behind the murders and used Sofia as a scapegoat to divert attention away from himself. This is a major change from the Hangman story arc shown in the DC Comics source material, but ultimately, it was the right choice for both Sofia’s storyline on The Penguin and in the larger context of the Batman Epic Crime Saga the series is a part of.

Putting the Innocent Sofia in Arkham Turns 'The Penguin' Into a Horror Show

Close

In Season 1, Episode 4, “Cent’Anni,” flashbacks show that ten years before the series’ main events, Sofia was approached by reporter Summer Gleeson (Nadine Malouf), who was investigating a string of recent suicides. Summer discovered that the female victims had all been employed at either The 44 Below, a nightclub owned by the Falcones, or other businesses controlled by the crime family, and specifically died by hanging, just as Sofia’s mother had years prior. Sofia came to share Summer’s suspicions that her father was responsible for the deaths and took a second meeting with her. Sofia ultimately denied this and threatened Summer not to pursue the investigation. However, her driver, Oswald “Oz” Cobb (Colin Farrell) informed Carmine of their talks, leading him to confront his daughter about her suspicions and ultimately frame her for the Hangman killings and the subsequent murder of Summer his organization committed. Using his influence over Gotham City’s justice system, Carmine had Sofia incarcerated in the corrupt and inhumane Arkham Asylum until her court date, which ultimately never came.

In the comics, Sofia is more directly involved in her father’s criminal activities. However, her gender did cause her to be disrespected at times, as in the case of Milioti’s version. In the miniseries Batman: Dark Victory, it is revealed that Sofia was, in fact, the Hangman, who, in this continuity, had targeted police officers involved in investigating Carmine before his death in the prior miniseries Batman: The Long Halloween. But given the influential role Carmine has played in the Saga so far, it makes sense for him to serve as The Penguin’s version of the killer. In the 2022 Matt Reeves film The Batman, Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), the thief who will eventually be known as Catwoman, tells Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson) that Carmine (played in the film by John Turturro) is her biological father. The pair also later discover that he was responsible for the strangling death of her mother, which Carmine himself confirms while attempting to strangle Selina in a subsequent fight. It’s also revealed that, on at least one occasion, Carmine used murder by strangling to continue to cover up the vast conspiracy through which he’d taken control of the city government.

In Matt Reeves' Gotham, Carmine Falcone Is the Ultimate Villain

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Carmine and his influence being directly involved in more of Gotham’s corruption and tragedy than in other iterations is one of the defining aspects of Reeves’ version of the Batman mythology, so it makes sense to expand on this idea in the franchise’s first television series. The Batman, The Penguin, and the prequel comic book series The Riddler: Year One, show that, with the possible exception of the still mysterious Joker (Barry Keoghan), all of the other villains’ formative experiences and subsequent actions, as well as those of Selina and possibly even Bruce, are results either of crimes directly committed by Carmine, or of the wide-ranging, harmful sociopolitical effects of his conspiracy. By not making Sofia an exception to this rule, The Penguin establishes common ground between her and these other characters, which could result in her having more nuanced relationships with some of them, especially Selina, than the less sympathetic version of her does in the comics.

The series’ portrayal of Arkham is the most effectively disturbing demonstration of the city’s corruption. A common criticism of the wider Batman franchise is that Bruce and the other superheroes involved don’t appear heroic when they repeatedly battle and incarcerate villains who are obviously mentally ill. By making Arkham and much of its staff complicit in Carmine’s conspiracy, the minds behind the Batman Epic Crime Saga make it clear that they are aware of this issue and are working to remedy it. Sofia’s ordeal in Arkham is, again, extra harrowing given that she’s innocent, but no one, not even the Joker himself, deserves to endure the kind of brutal abuse shown going on in the asylum. The fact that Sofia only actually turns to crime after her unjust incarceration shows how the “old-fashioned” criminals in the mob and the Gotham government are responsible for the rise of the new generation of more unique “supervillains”, with the latter group retaining at least some sympathy from the viewer despite all the horrible things they do. The state of the asylum also makes the actions of Bruce and other crime fighters like police Lieutenant Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) more morally ambiguous, so long as they continue to use it as a prison. Going forward, part of their storyline to reform the city should and likely will include designing more humane methods of containment and punishment for even the most dangerous of the city’s villains.

The reveal of Carmine as the Hangman could also lead to an expansion of the fight for control of the city’s underworld in the present-day storyline. It’s possible that more of Carmine’s victims were the mothers of illegitimate children of his, as in Selina and her mother's case. If The Penguin's creators want to follow in the footsteps of earlier HBO hit Game of Thrones, this could result in an assortment of different potential heirs emerging. However, given that “Cent’Anni” ends with Sofia killing much of the remaining leadership of the family, it’s more likely that the Falcone empire has effectively been ended, with her, Oz, and any other potential rivals of theirs building their own new criminal organizations rather than taking control of an existing one. Ultimately, the most important thing about the Hangman twist is that it keeps Sofia’s story squarely focused on how she fights against men who attempt to diminish and manipulate her rather than actually making her a killer of other women, which does not fit her character at all.

The Penguin is available to stream on Max. New episodes premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

Watch Now