Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated series The Penguin starring Colin Farrell as the titular gangster continuing his stint from Robert Pattinson-led The Batman. Fans gasped collectively when Farrell’s unexpected look was revealed during movie promotions, he totally metamorphized into Oz Cobblepot, garnering much appreciation from fans and critics for his unhinged performance and unseen take on the iconic character from the Dark Knight’s Rogue Gallery. Soon the audience will have a chance to delve into Penguin’s backstory with the upcoming series. Entertainment Weekly has unveiled new images from the upcoming series that give a peak into this new world.

The first image sees Farrell in a white suit and maroon shirt standing in a club, probably the one that belonged to Carmine Falcone. Another image sees him sharing space with Cristin Milioti, who portrays Sofia Falcone in the series, together they seem to be making a deal with someone off-screen.

What to Expect From ‘The Penguin’

The series will pick up right after the events of The Batman, there’s a power vacuum in Gotham after Falcone’s arrest, and Oz is looking to fill that space. While the movie gives us a good insight into Penguin’s motivation the upcoming series will elaborate on aspects we didn’t get to see in the movie, from flashbacks to his childhood to his current relationship with his mentally disturbed mother (Deirdre O’Connell). "I loved doing the part in the Batman film and the idea that we would get spoiled by having eight hours to really delve into this character's psychology and backstory," Farrell said. "Backstory plays a big part in the television show."

Another big part of his story will be Milioti’s Sofia, while not much is known about her character, Farrell divulged, “They’re two survivalists who’ve been immersed in worlds of duplicity and defeat and violence,” he further elaborates, “They’re very suspicious. They also have a very personally connected backstory.” It’ll be very interesting to see how this story unfolds.

The series also cast Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguila, Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, O'Connell as Francis Cobb, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone and more. The series is showrun and created by Lauren LeFranc.

The Penguin will premiere in September on both HBO and Max. You can check out the new images above and know more about the series with our guide here.