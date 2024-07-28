The Big Picture The Penguin premieres September 8, following Oswald Cobblepot's transformation into a Gotham City gangster.

New images from the HBO series reveal characters played by Cristin Milioti and Scott Cohen.

Created by Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin is a crime-drama spin-off series from 2022's The Batman.

Oswald Cobblepot's friends and foes have been revealed in new images from The Penguin. The new images provide new looks at characters played by Cristin Milioti, Scott Cohen, and more. The new HBO series, spun off from 2022's The Batman and starring Colin Farrell as the well-dressed Gotham City crimelord, will premiere on September 19.

The images spotlight the dual nature of Milioti's Sofia Falcone; one shows her composed and well-dressed, while the other shows her chained up and in prison garb, spattered in blood and grime. That fits with her comic book portrayal in Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's comic book miniseries, Batman: The Long Halloween and Batman: Dark Victory, in which Falcone, the daughter of Gotham gangster Carmine Falcone (who was portrayed by John Turturro in The Batman, where he was slain by the Riddler) turns out to be a serial killer stalking the Gotham City police force. The images also give us good looks at Kory Kurtis Harper (whose role has yet to be revealed), Cohen (who will play Luca Falcone, an imprisoned member of the Falcone crime family), Deirdre O'Connell (who plays Francis Cobb, the Penguin's mentally-ill mother), and a brooding shot of the Penguin himself. The series will span eight episodes, and will premiere exclusively on HBO this September.

What Do We Know About 'The Penguin'?

The Penguin picks up from the cataclysmic climax of The Batman, in which the Riddler's master plan left much of Gotham City flooded; only Batman's intervention stopped the Riddler and his acolytes from bringing even more doom to Gotham. But in a crisis, there is an opportunity - especially for the cruel Penguin, who now has an opening to take the reins of Gotham's underworld after Carmine Falcone's assassination. The series will chronicle the Penguin's rise to power, as his cunning and ambition enable him to rise above his fellow gangsters, becoming the deadliest creature in Gotham City's menagerie of mayhem and madmen. Earlier this year, Farrell described the series as "dark, that's what I can tell you about it. It's really dark. It's really heavy, I think - it certainly was doing it. Which is not to say I didn't have fun, I had an amazing time doing it. It's incredibly violent."

The Penguin is written and showrun by Lauren LeFranc. It is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell, LeFranc, Craig Zobel (who directs the first three episodes), Daniel Pipski, and Bill Carraro. It is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros Television, and DC Studios.The Penguin will premiere on HBO and Max on September 19, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider all weekend for our San Diego Comic-Con coverage.