In Episode 4 of the hit new HBO show The Penguin, "Cent' Ann," the audience gets to dive deeper into Sofia Falcone's (Cristin Milioti) origin story and how she became the black sheep of the most prominent crime family in Gotham. The Colin Farrell-led drama also explains how she received the dubious moniker "The Hangman." But what it does best is depict the harrowing and frightening fall from grace of Sofia as she endures what is everyone's worst nightmare of being labeled insane or mentally ill when you are not. She gets a one-way ticket to the dark world of Arkham State Asylum, where some scary people surround her. What makes it so frightening is that she is helpless to do anything about it, illustrating a genuine and earnest depiction of how society still stigmatizes mental illness in a way that the Joker movies have not adequately addressed.

'The Penguin' Doesn't Romanticize Mental Illness Like 'Joker' Does

How The Penguin and The Joker deal with mental illness contrasts sharply. In Todd Phillip's films starring Joaquin Phoenix, there is a romanticization of Arthur Fleck and his unsettling ascent to the face of a people's revolution throughout Gotham. Phoenix is brilliant as a carefree nihilistic clown, but it is a glamorous send-up of what emotional disturbance looks like. Phillips doubles down in Joker: Folie à Deux by literally making Joker and his delusional partner, Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga), the center of a song and dance number with parades in the streets as he is prosecuted for a gruesome murder. This is great drama, but it isn't what mental illness looks like in real life.

The reality of being pinned with a mental illness diagnosis in modern society is closer to Sofia's horrifying experience in Episode 4 of The Penguin. When someone with more influence can manipulate the bureaucracy of the cold psychological industry/complex and throw you into the meat grinder of the state's system, it is a cruel form of abuse that takes advantage of vulnerable people who may or may not require institutionalization. To be clear, there is a need for psychiatric hospitals, but they should be available for people who present harm to themselves or other people, like Magpie (Marié Botha) or a suicidal person like Abby (Syd Skidmore), not used as a weapon like Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong) does to Sofia in The Penguin. It also begs the question: what were Magpie and Abby like before they got to Arkham? Were they the troubled individuals that we see in Episode 4?

The Stigma of Mental Illness Follows You Forever in Today's Society

The audience has witnessed how Sofia's involuntary commitment to Arkham has affected her relationships with virtually everyone in The Penguin. The only ally she had, her brother Alberto (Michael Zegen), is dead, and the rest of her family treats her like a pariah. They walk on eggshells around her as if she has some contagious disease. Oz is the only one who treats her like a normal person, but that's only because he always has duplicitous ulterior motives and is using her for her access to the party drug Bliss. Whether he feels guilty for killing Alberto is buried somewhere in the tortured mind of Oz Cobblepot.

There is no way that Sofia will ever be able to escape from the cloud of judgment that now surrounds her because she was framed and sent to Arkham by her own father. Her family members also feel guilty for signing statements supporting Carmine's false assessment. The fact that she actually has to tell them she's not a cold-blooded killer like the Hangman is humiliating for her and is an association that she will take to the grave whether she likes it or not.

Sofia's Trauma Created by Her False Commitment Comes Home To Roost

Of course, killing her family the way she does at the end of the episode is poetic because it reinforces the adage about mental illness and places like Arkham, "If you're not crazy when you go in, you will be by the time you get out." The Falcones found out that they created this frightening version of Sofia after her time in Arkham. After ten years of being subjected to electric shock treatments and gaslighting by unscrupulous administrators like Dr. Ventris (T. Ryder Smith), a reluctant villain like Sofia is created.

Sofia didn't deserve to be betrayed by her father and her family members. And while we wouldn't say anyone deserves to die, there is some irony in the fact that the crimes committed on Sofia come home to roost in Episode 4. Instead of trying to eliminate the stigma they created and perpetuated surrounding her, she would just eliminate them. The Sofia who murders her family is nothing like the Sofia we meet before she is sent to Arkham. Her mental illness is not exaggerated or romanticized; it's a cold reminder that toying with a person's mental health can have deadly consequences.

