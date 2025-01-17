It's about time for The Penguin Lessons to begin. Sony Pictures Classics has announced that the acclaimed dramedy starring Academy Award nominee Steve Coogan will waddle into theaters nationwide on March 28. Debuted at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, the movie casts the Philomena alum as a struggling Englishman beginning a new job as a teacher in Argentina alongside a fellow Oscar nominee in Jonathan Pryce. The story, which tackles real-life strife within the country at the time with a mix of humor and heart courtesy of an adopted penguin, is based on the true accounts written in author Tom Michell's memoir of the same name and adapted by BAFTA-winning writer Jeff Pope.

Set in 1976, The Penguin Lessons follows Michell (Coogan) as he settles in for what he initially expects will be a walk-in-the-park within the Argentinian school system. Instead, he finds a country that's divided during a military coup and students who could not care less about listening to him. Amid the cataclysmic political backdrop, Michell finds an unexpected ray of light when he rescues an orphaned penguin from an oil-slicked beach. The little flightless bird not only delivers delightful penguin antics but inspires an awakening within its new friend as he confronts his own past and the harsh realities of a new, dictatorial regime.

Behind the camera for the dramedy is Peter Cattaneo, the director behind The Full Monty and Military Wives, among other things. For Pope and Coogan, Cattaneo's latest marked yet another collaboration after the writer and star previously worked together on the aforementioned Philomena, Stan & Ollie, The Lost King, and, most recently, The Reckoning, which Pope served as an executive producer on. Coming off a guest appearance as Laszlo's (Matt Berry) deadbeat father in the final season of What We Do in the Shadows, Coogan leads an expansive cast with Pryce that also featured Vivian El Jaber, Björn Gustafsson, and Alfonsina Carrocio among its key players.

'The Penguin Lessons' Will Face Stiff Competition in Theaters

Following its TIFF premiere, The Penguin Lessons earned solid marks from critics, including Collider's Isabella Soares. In her 8/10 review, she said "As a whole, Cattaneo's latest project is delightful and meaningful, showing the importance that a pet-owner relationship holds in the owner's journey to healing." When it arrives in theaters, though the slate of competitors will be crowded. It's set to hit the big screen on the same day as A24's Death of a Unicorn with Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, Blumhouse's The Woman in the Yard starring Danielle Deadwyler, and Amazon MGM's new Jason Statham actioner A Working Man, among others.

The Penguin Lessons arrives in theaters in the U.S. on March 28. Check out the trailer in the player above.