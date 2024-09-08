Pet-human interactions are undeniably amusing, regardless of them being on or off-screen. Although having a pet can be challenging at the start, especially when they aren't trained to pee at a certain spot, it is also deeply comforting to have a companion to rely on and occasionally open up to, even if all you get from them is puzzled or indifferent reactions. The Penguin Lessons takes advantage of this comical dynamic by following a newly hired English professor (played by Oscar nominee Steve Coogan), who ends up realizing that his greatest ally is a penguin he found washed up on the shore and left to die from an oil spill.

As expected, the protagonist doesn't feel immediately drawn to the animal and actively tries to get rid of him through various means, even making threatening calls to the local zoo. Yet, the professor warms up to the flightless bird and finds that this unlikely friendship is the key to captivating the interest of his pupils and mustering the courage to stand up for what is right in the unsettling political state of 1976 Argentina. Directed by Peter Cattaneo, this dramedy is hyper-funny, sensitive, and nuanced, and all these elements put together make it an endearing title.

What Is 'The Penguin Lessons' About?

Coogan's Tom Michell is an outsider in Buenos Aires, arriving in the city with seemingly nothing to lose. When he is welcomed to his new workplace, a British private school called St. George, he doesn't mind when the headmaster (played by Jonathan Pryce) tells him to refrain from sharing his political ideology. Determined to continue with his job and maybe pick up girls during his short stay in Uruguay, the last thing on Tom's bucket list would be rescuing a penguin from imminent death and claiming it as his pet.

Yet, that is exactly what happens here. After multiple attempts at getting rid of the bird, the protagonist gets attached to it and even uses the penguin to his advantage in the classroom. Instead of reciting poems to students talking over him or bullying each other, Tom uses the penguin to lure them in on grammar and literature lessons. Soon after, the animal not only keeps him company, but becomes a vital presence in the school environment and a resort for support as the military coup haunts the streets, taking hostage members of the opposition. One of the main victims becomes Sophia (Alfonsina Carrocio), a cleaner at St. George that Tom takes a likening to.

Steve Coogan Is Charming as a Dry Wit English Teacher Who Befriends a Penguin

If there is one word to describe Coogan's performance, it is charming. The prolific actor, known for his contributions in films like Philomena and 20 Hour Party People, nails the English teacher's sarcastic posture and straight face. Although the character isn't supposed to be charismatic, the nuance that Coogan brings to the role makes it evident that Tom's exterior is only a mask for what he is truly dealing with behind closed doors. As the protagonist interacts with the penguin, who is later named Juan Salvador, he goes from resenting the unwelcome presence of the bird to relying on it for emotional support. According to Cattaneo in a Q&A session following the film's world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, Coogan was encouraged at many moments to improvise when the two penguins playing Juan Salvador onscreen would do something unprecedented. His ability to keep the character consistent and engaging throughout this dramedy is notable, making it an instant comfort watch.

In addition, the supporting actors here are just as equally entertaining. From Pryce's contained headmaster to Tom's brokenhearted colleague, played by the great Björn Gustafsson, every cast member brings their all to this project. By the amount of laughter from the audience (myself included) at the film's premiere screening, the ensemble's delivery really benefits the positive output that the film has.

'The Penguin Lessons' Script Excels in Finding Humor in a Politically Charged Setting

Image via TIFF

The main reason why The Penguin Lessons is sweet, but also poignant, is due to the script's keen eye for comedy in the face of a tumultuous backdrop. Jeff Pope is responsible for adapting Tom Michell's memoir of the same name, and his decision to tap into the unstable political environment of the time in a story that is predominantly about the protagonist and his pet was an important one. The film is able to gravitate from being a feel-good to a drama in a seamless way, much to Pope's credit. As a result, the unlikely bond between an embittered professor and a penguin becomes even deeper than the synopsis alludes to, shedding light on the consequences that the military coup brought to the Argentinian population during the events depicted in the film.

As a whole, Cattaneo's latest project is delightful and meaningful, showing the importance that a pet-owner relationship holds in the owner's journey to healing. Despite being initially depicted as a professor with no care in the world, Tom gradually finds himself empathetic and determined to advocate for those around him due to the lessons that the penguin gives him in their everyday interactions. By the end, it is clear that the film's title isn't just referring to the animal's involvement in Tom's English classes, but rather its influence in bringing him back to the kindhearted man he forgot he once was.

