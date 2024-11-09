The Penguin has become one of the most highly anticipated series in the DC universe, with Colin Farrell reprising his role as Oswald "Oz" Cobb from The Batman. While The Penguin dives deeper into Oz’s journey, Farrell credits The Batman director Matt Reeves for the show's success, explaining that Reeves’ vision has been instrumental in shaping both the character and the series. Speaking at length with Collider's Steve Weintraub to mark the end of the first season of the series, Farrell shared that Reeves’ meticulous, hands-on approach was a constant influence throughout the series' development.

"He leaves no creative stone unturned. Every director, by virtue of the responsibilities and the consequences of what they do for a living, should be detail-oriented, of course, but there are those who are even more so than usual, and Matt is one of those. He just goes through such great pains."

Reeves has really made his name for his careful but immersive storytelling in The Batman, but also his world building in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes and for the director, according to Farrell, it was imperative that The Penguin would align properly with the world that he first established on the big screen, which was reassuring to the actor.

"That's why it's taking him whatever length of time it's taking him to finish the second script—which I haven't read—because he really leaves no stone unturned. He is meticulous in how he builds worlds. He was the same with all the Ape films. He's extraordinary," Farrell said.

Matt Reeves Was Involved in Every Aspect of 'The Penguin'

Although Reeves didn’t direct any episodes of The Penguin, he was deeply involved in the show’s direction. Farrell recalled Reeves’ influence on everything from the inception of the story line to the execution of scenes:

"Knowing that he was in our corner and that he was a very active participant in the whole process, from the inception of the storyline to the execution of the story on film, in camera, was probably the greatest source of confidence that I had going into the show, even before the first episode. Just the knowledge that Matt Reeves was going to be overseeing all this, and while he wasn't going to be directing any of the episodes, he was going to have a real aggressive hand in the pie, you know?"

The Penguin's final episode will air on Sunday at 9PM on HBO. The series can be streamed on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more from our exclusive interview with Colin Farrell.

