The series finale of The Penguin has aired on HBO, and to celebrate, McFarlane Toys reminded collectors that Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb got the respect he deserved in this collectible figure. First released in 2022 as part of The Batman collection, this 7-inch figure featured one of Gotham's underworld criminals. This is one of many Penguin figures the company has released, as this Batman villain has been featured in multiple adaptations of this DC superhero franchise.

Just like his appearance on the HBO series, this figure features Oz in his signature coat. It also includes two interchangeable hands, a stand with the DC logo, and a character card. Although this Oz figure was originally released in 2022, it is still available to purchase at The Big Bad Toy Store for $10 in the standard packaging grade. As of writing, it's still unknown if McFarlane Toys will re-release the figurine or introduce new characters that were part of the show, like Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) and Sofia Gigante (Cristin Milioti).

Following the massive success The Batman received, The Penguin was also highly praised by fans and critics alike, generating a high average critic score of 95% and an average audience score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. This series is part of DC's Elseworlds strategy, where it features outside the DCU to co-exist with other movie franchises and TV projects. While it has yet to be confirmed if The Penguin will return for a second season, Matt Reeves' Batman universe isn't over, as a sequel has been announced, titled The Batman: Part II.

Will We See More of Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb?

The Batman: Part II was first announced at Cinema Con 2022, with Reeves returning to the writer's and director's chair and Robert Pattinson reprising his role as The Dark Knight. So far, the project has received some positive developments since the initial announcement, such as sights for a filming schedule and confirmation that the feature is still moving forward from DC Studios head James Gunn himself.

While the plot for the superhero movie has yet to be revealed, it has been teased that we'll see more of this Batman villain. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Farrell revealed that he signed up for three Batman films. However, it has not been officially confirmed if he will appear in the sequel. During a recent interview with Collider, the actor was hesitant to say he'd come back for a second season of The Penguin saying he'd be happy to just appear in the next two movies.

All episodes of The Penguin are now available to stream on Max.

