We’re halfway through the latest hit HBO series, and fans just can’t stop raving about The Penguin. To kick off the festivities at New York Comic-Con, HBO dropped the mid-season trailer for The Penguin, The Batman spin-off series following Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb, the shadiest figure in all of Gotham’s corrupt underworld. The Penguin has been a smash hit among critics and audiences thus far, with the series registering a strong 94% score from critics and a 91% rating from casual viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, pushing it to higher scores in both categories than Robert Pattinson’s debut outing as Batman. While most characters in The Penguin treat Oz Cobb like he’s the lowest on the totem pole, the first half of the season has built him and his protégé Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) up to be more than meets the eye, while culminating in a mid-season finale flashback episode focused on Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti).

In addition to the new trailer, HBO also revealed a new mid-season poster for The Penguin, putting Oz and Sofia across from one another, teasing their inevitable face-off that was set up at the end of episode three. In addition to Farrell and Milioti, The Penguin also features a star-studded ensemble to shine a light on the darkest corners of Gotham’s criminal underworld. Michael Kelly plays Johnny Viti, one of the central figures of the Gotham crime family, in addition to Scott Coen as Luca Falcone, the new head of the table after Carmine Falcone’s passing. As for Falcone, while his role in the series is limited due to his passing in The Batman, Mark Strong was tapped to replace John Turturro in the show, featuring in a large capacity in the most recent flashback episode.

How Will ‘The Penguin’ Play Into ‘The Batman Part 2’?

The Batman Part 2 is confirmed to be released in October 2026 and begin shooting next year, but it’s unclear how Oz Cobb will tie into the next chapter of Bruce Wayne’s story. HBO has yet to renew The Penguin for a second season or confirm Farrell’s appearance in The Batman 2, despite its success, which could mean that Oz may meet his fate at the series' end. Both Farrell and Milioti are putting on Emmy-worthy performances thus far in The Penguin, and the series has left much to be excited about as it heads into the back half.

The first four episodes of The Penguin are now streaming. Check out the mid-season trailer above, stay tuned to Collider for future coverage, and watch The Penguin on Max.

