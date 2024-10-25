After most of the Falcone crime family were killed in last week’s episode, this week’s installment of The Penguin continues to shake up the balance of power in the Gotham City underworld. Having killed most of her abusive relatives, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) takes her mother’s last name, “Gigante” and begins building a criminal empire separate from the one her father, Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong), had ruled. Sofia shows how she strategizes in different ways than her father by offering a truce to rival Salvatore “Sal” Maroni (Clancy Brown), so that the pair of them can work together to kill mutual enemy Oswald “Oz” Cobb (Colin Farrell). But while this would seem to put Oz in the most dangerous position he’s been in so far, he could find an unlikely ally in Gotham’s most famous citizen. Sal and Oz’s respective connections to Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson) could lead the superhero to work, however reluctantly, with Oz to bring down the Maroni/Gigante alliance.

'The Penguin' Sets Sal Maroni on a Warpath

In Season 1, Episode 5 “Homecoming”, Oz and his own burgeoning organization clash with the Maroni family, with the latter group having discovered how Oz attempted to con them in the series’ opening episodes. After a negotiation between Oz and Nadia Maroni (Shoreh Aghdashloo) erupts into violence, Oz burns her and her son Taj (Aria Shahghasemi) to death. However, his planned assassination of Sal, who is incarcerated at Blackgate Penitentiary, fails, and the rival crime lord escapes the prison. Sofia subsequently tracks the fugitive Sal down and offers her a deal. Throughout The Penguin, it’s been emphasized that the core members of the Maroni family, unlike their rivals the Falcones, are fiercely loyal to one another, so it’s likely Sal will work with Sofia, at least temporarily, to avenge his wife and son.

How Is Maroni Connected to Batman?

Sal did not appear onscreen in the 2022 film The Batman, but he was still an important influence on its narrative. Sal had previously been arrested as part of a major drug sting, described as the biggest in Gotham City Police history, but while investigating the serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano), Bruce and Lieutenant Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) discover that his drug running operation hadn’t been shut down, but taken over by Carmine and the corrupt city officials who worked for him. But Bruce also discovers a more personal possible connection to the Maroni patriarch.

As part of his violent campaign to expose corruption in Gotham, the Riddler reveals evidence suggesting that Bruce’s father, Thomas (Luke Roberts), had Carmine assassinate a reporter who was going to publish a story about his wife Martha’s (Stella Stocker) history of mental health problems. When Bruce confronts Carmine (John Turturro) about this, the latter claims that the reporter, Edward Elliot, was himself corrupt, employed by the Maronis. Carmine also implies that Sal ordered the murder of Bruce’s parents to prevent the wealthy and powerful Thomas from coming under Carmine’s influence. Although, as The Penguin has emphasized, nothing Carmine says should be assumed to be true. Bruce’s surrogate father, Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), later reveals that, while he can’t be certain of it, he believes that Carmine was responsible for the Wayne murders, these revelations would presumably still make Bruce want to watch Sal closely.

Late in the film, the Riddler kills Carmine, leaving Sal as probably the last living person who could conceivably know the truth about the murders, on the admittedly small chance he was, in fact, involved in them. Although they do fight one another in a shootout that transitions into a memorable car chase, for much of the film, Bruce uses Oz as a source of information on other criminals, understandably viewing the Riddler and Carmine as more serious threats. Although Oz’s heinous deeds throughout The Penguin show that Bruce underestimated him to at least some extent, the possibility of learning the truth about his parents’ deaths would likely be more than enough to get the latter to consider allying with the former temporarily.

Will Batman and The Penguin Join Forces?

The Batman director and The Penguin executive producer Matt Reeves, Farrell, and other Penguin creators have openly stated that Pattinson will not appear in the series as either Bruce or Batman. Although they could simply be lying to maintain the surprise element of such a major cameo appearance, as the creators of other recent genre projects have, it’s probably best fans don’t get their hopes up about the Caped Crusader appearing in the spin-off. However, there’s still a good chance an Oz/Batman team-up could be depicted in a later project in the Batman Epic Crime Saga, most likely the upcoming sequel film The Batman Part II.

Reeves has explained how The Penguin evolved out of story elements originally planned for inclusion in the opening act of the second film, and Farrell is already confirmed to reprise his role again in the sequel. Given these facts, Maroni’s possible connection to Bruce’s family tragedy, and the rapidly increasing popularity of the Sofia character, it would not at all be surprising if the gang war storyline extended into at least a portion of the film. Pairing Bruce with the Saga’s other headlining character, Oz, would be a natural, intriguing hook for the film, as it would likely lead to both more of the unexpected humor that came out of some of their interactions in the first installment and a moral dilemma for Bruce, who would have to consider if the ends of defeating the Maronis and Gigantes justify the means of allowing Oz to continue to go free, even for a short time.

New episodes of The Penguin premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

