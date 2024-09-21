Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for 'The Penguin' Episode 1, "After Hours".Colin Farrell's incredible performance, prosthetics, and makeup are some of the best aspects of The Penguin. In almost every scene, Oz Cobb's tough and charismatic nature brings us into the gangster underworld, making it a fun yet terrifying journey into Gotham's seedy underbelly. Like most of Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, Oz Cobb's nickname, The Penguin, has been grounded by having it come from the character's limp, which sways the large man in a painful waddle-like fashion. Farrell’s limp has introduced a new interpretation of a character that separates him from the comics, and is a far more physically painful reminder of Cobb's nickname, creating a perhaps deeper character emotionally than previous incarnations. Overall, Oz Cobb's limp will be what causes some to disrespect and underestimate him, as well as being the reason he gains respect from others. It has forged him into The Penguin, and makes him a fascinating character.

Oz Cobb's Limp Isn't in the Comics

In the comics, traditionally, Oswald Cobblepot's nickname comes from childhood bullying because of his love of birds and unfortunate appearance. However, other interpretations, like Robin Lord Taylor's portrayal of the iconic villain in Gotham, used a limp to explain The Penguin’s hip condition. By changing it to a far more visible and painful ailment that causes the limp, Colin Farrell's version of The Penguin immediately feels like a tougher character than previous incarnations, who typically feels mentally intelligent and creepy though never a truly frightening physical threat. However, this isn't the only change from the comics that makes this character more grounded, and the change is most likely why the limp has come into the character.

Oz Cobb is a shortened version of the comics' Oswald Cobblepot, as the showrunners were trying to create a more "grounded" version of the character, and it does help in many ways to do so. Shortening Cobblepot to Cobb removes the aristocracy from the character. As we saw in this episode, Cobb's mother, Francis (Deirdre O'Connell) lives in a rather small suburban house, painting the character as having a more working-class background. Combining this with the limp, it makes sense that this character wouldn't have had as much help as he could have potentially had with his physical ailment, creating a far greater challenge for Oz to overcome from birth.

Colin Farrell's Performance and Prosthetics Sell How Visceral Oz Cobb's Limp Is

All of Farrell's performance and makeup comes together to make this limp a brutal and clearly painful aspect of Cobb's character. In The Penguin, we first see it when he is lugging Alberto’s (Michael Zegen) body with Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz) reluctantly assisting after being caught trying to break into Oz Cobb's car. Cobb mentions that carrying Alberto has hurt his leg, and later we see a brace on his foot when walking upstairs. Once in his bedroom, Oz takes off his brace to reveal his toes are conjoined and twisted, and the showrunners have confirmed he has a clubfoot. The sound design of the creaking, heavy brace slowly being lugged off of Cobb's leg frames Cobb as a misunderstood outcast who lives in pain. The fact we see Farrell's waddle throughout The Penguin before this scene really helps to sell the pain and burden it makes Oz live with and heightens the horrific reveal in the scene.

Oz Cobb's Limp Shows So Much About His Character in 'The Penguin'

Oz’s limp also serves as more than a villain having a physical impairment, a trend that overplayed and flat-out problematic. Instead, it serves as a reminder of the challenges he faces in trying to become a kingpin, yet also a strength in how people underestimate him, as Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) points out. The same way, Alberto told Oz he’d never be loved, even jabbing him with the “handsome guy like you.” It's reminiscent of Beauty and the Beast, also reflected in Cobb's apartment, which is shown to be above a jeweler's store, Burgess Jewelry, itself a reference to the actor Burgess Meredith who played the character in the 1960s Batman TV show, with jeweler's vault-like doors being used to close off Cobb's bedroom. In a way, he is locking himself away, hiding from the world. The way Oz almost barricades himself in his room behind metallic doors before taking off the brace, rubbing his foot, and then taking out the singlet ring seems to link his impairment to his ability to take control of the underworld.

Not only does Cobb's limp make some characters underestimate him though, it has also forged him into the man that gains respect from other people, especially from those less well off. For example, Cobb refuses to take a handicapped seat when he gets on the Gotham subway. It displays his outlook on himself, not viewing himself as impaired, but that his limp is simply something he lives with and overcomes every day and his desire to help others — as long as he deems them the downtrodden — similarly to how he admired Rex Calabrese for doing. This gains Victor's respect and is one of the first moments of growth in the relationship between the two characters.

Overall, Oz Cobb's limp has been effectively grounded in the reality of the Matt Reeves The Batman universe, changing it from the comics' origin in order to make the character a tougher adversary for his opponents. By making the limp a more visceral ailment for Cobb, it becomes a far more painful reminder of how people underestimate him, which is greatly sold by the gruesome prosthetics and Farrell's fantastic performance so far as the Gotham gangster. However, Oz Cobb's limp is more than just a scar that freaks people out, it has forged him into someone who others can respect.

