It's only getting more dangerous for Oz (Colin Farrell) as he keeps his enemies so close they’re almost surrounding him in the latest episode of The Penguin, "Inside Man." However, despite the strategic maneuvering and impressive cinematography that brings Gotham to life, The Penguin’s greatest strength is just how funny it is, particularly Oz’s comedic moments. From critiquing “the worst Spanish” he’d “ever heard” and yelling “come on!” at Gordon (Jeffery Wright) and Batman (Robert Pattinson) during interrogation in The Batman, to being impeded by a hesitant driver at Alberto Falcone’s (Michael Zegen) funeral, Oz is undoubtedly funny. Oz's comedy helps the viewer to engage with the character on a personal level and even makes him more terrifying, which needs to be commended when it could so easily turn him into a bumbling oaf.

Oz is Funny in 'The Penguin' Because He Isn't All-Powerful

Although Oz is a powerful man, and his end goal is only to gain more, a lot of his humorous moments derive from the fact that Colin Farrell doesn’t take Oz too seriously, and neither do the writers. When the car impedes him at Alberto's funeral, he gives a frustrated wave as he and the driver hesitate about who is going first. He doesn’t intimidate the driver like Sofia (Cristin Milioti) or Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) possibly would, keeping their cool and inspiring fear, but humorously struggles and loses his cool. Similar to Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), it makes Oz a far more relatable character because he is charming and not invulnerable. Oz's comedy also highlights to the audience just how wild his plans are.

Oz's Comedy Heightens the Character's Fear Factor in 'The Penguin'

There’s a deeper reason why being funny is such a strength for Oz's character and The Penguin in general, as we’ve seen comedic, bumbling villains before. Characters in the past like Jim Carrey's Riddler have been played comedically, and its failed miserably, turning the character into a caricature. However, what makes Oz's comedy so great is how it sets up Oz’s later violence and can show his true brutality. When he kills the Maroni soldier, he speaks about how they all must make “sacrifices” to the dead body. It's a genuinely funny yet psychotic line that differentiates Oz's darkness from Sofia or Sal Maroni’s (Clancy Brown).

Whilst Sofia suffers from traumatic nightmares, making her villainy more sympathetic and somewhat reasonable, Oz is enjoying his machinations, doing what he wants because he wants to, not like Sofia's need for revenge. It’s quite frightening to see someone having fun whilst in such perilous stakes, and even more terrifying when Oz stops smiling. Particularly in his relationship with Victor (Rhenzy Feliz), the way he can snap between a jovial boss and someone we believe would kill Victor for one mistake makes him a character you need to tread lightly around. Like Tommy (Joe Pesci) in Goodfellas, even when you're having a laugh with this person, you're still at risk of them wondering whether you're laughing with them or at them.

Oz is probably one of the most delightful Batman villain adaptations we've seen since Heath Ledger's Joker. The fact he is a constant presence in almost every scene is so impressive, especially considering how many villain spin-offs end up falling flat because a villain-turned-protagonist lacks the depth to carry a story. Instead, Oz is insanely layered. He's a powerful man with a sense of humor, who we see struggling in very funny ways. However, what makes his comedy even better is how it heightens, rather than detracts from, his intimidating presence.

