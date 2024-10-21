Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Penguin'.For whatever reason, I've always had a fascination with tragedies and mobster movies, and it seems like The Penguin has perfectly blended them together. Being an inverse origin story, however, the show plays up the inevitable rise of Oz (Colin Farrell) but also made me extremely invested in Sofia (Cristin Milioti) as the antagonist, particularly after learning her backstory. Whether through trauma like the kind that Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) went through or mere insecurity like his boss, everyone has been through hell and has something to lose in this life, which makes the gang war feel terrifying and dreadful. Perhaps the worst part is that it did not have to be this way, as the chemistry between Oz and Sofia is clearly there, but undercut by the opening scene of the series itself.

The Outcome of ‘The Penguin' Feels Inevitable

Before I knew of its quality, the thing that intrigued me most about The Penguin was the more intricate nature of the gang war. Unlike serial killer dramas, many mob shows like The Sopranos or Boardwalk Empire place more of an emphasis on more organized criminal elements and the many power plays they often entail. Given the chaotic era in which the show takes place, it's not a surprise to learn that The Penguin also follows this trend, and it easily captures the tension of such a lifestyle. Halfway through the season, the war is only just getting started and is bound to get so much bloodier for everyone involved.

This is what makes the actual nature of the show so dreadful. It might not be a prequel with a foregone conclusion, but the fact that Oz is the main protagonist makes it very likely that he will become the villain that fans like me love to hate. Yet, despite being an origin story for Oz himself, the series gives equal weight to Sofia, and the most recent episode ultimately left me feeling both terrified and inspired by her, especially knowing the true story that inspired her horrific experience. Since she and Oz are being built up as such fierce rivals, each just as ruthless and determined as the other, I think it remains clear that only one of them will be left standing.

Everyone in ‘The Penguin’ Is Both a Killer and a Victim

Power plays aside, The Penguin would not be nearly as great without its strong and sympathetic characters to ground the series with purpose. Unlike other villain stories which often portray them as only misunderstood, the show never loses sight of how horrible Oz can be, even if we can acknowledge his love for his mother and more general insecurities. Special mention also goes to Victor, who is obviously the most vulnerable of the group and has been through more tragedy than his mentor could imagine. Even Sofia, as deadly as she is now, only became a killer because the rest of the world already saw her that way, and she decided it was worth embracing.

All of this raises the question of where their final position will be and what that might cost them. One thing I admire mob stories for is how often they tend to deconstruct the glory of a life of crime by showing that such a lifestyle is not worth the violence and paranoia that it often entails. Oz might be king by the end of the series, but I also have a feeling there will be casualties now that Sofia is out for blood, with his lover Eve (Carmen Ejogo) and mother Francis (Deirdre O’Connell) being the most likely deaths to follow. Victor might be firmly set on his path, but it's not at all clear if his time under Oz will make him feel whole or complete.

'The Penguin' Makes Us Wonder What Could Have Been

By now, I think it's very clear that The Penguin will end in tragedy, but one could argue the show has contained those elements since the opening of the first episode. The killing of Alberto (Michael Zegen) by Oz in the opening scene defines everything that comes afterward, making the future conflict with Sofia inevitable. Honestly, I was surprised Oz managed to conceal the truth for as long as he did, and it nearly got him killed in the series premiere. Now, the truth is out and Oz has left Sofia to rot for the second time, so any partnership between them is officially dead in the water.

What makes this so tragic is that just before their alliance implodes for good, we get a great example of just how well they complement each other. With her slick intellect and his brute force, both Oz and Sofia manage to muscle their way into the drug market, cornering the trade of Bliss through the perfect mix of charisma and intimidation. Had Oz not made one impulsive decision, odds are he and Sofia could have been almost unstoppable together. Instead, both are left to face each other in a war of total annihilation, one that now promises to leave many more bodies in its wake.

The Penguin airs at 9:00 PM EST every Sunday on Max in the U.S.

