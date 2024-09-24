HBO's next big show is now streaming in the U.S., and the viewership numbers show it beating out two major classics. HBO numbers for the last week have come in, and The Penguin pulled in an impressive 5.3 million views during its first four days streaming on Max in the U.S. For comparison, the most recent and final season of Succession earned 4.9 million views, while The White Lotus scored 4.1 million views. Each of these are two Emmy-winning properties that have proven to be the cream of the crop when it comes to prestige television, and The Penguin soared past both of them. It is worth mentioning that The Penguin premiered on a Thursday, while both Succession and The White Lotus premiered on a Sunday Night. However, given Sunday night is HBO's prime slot, it's possible that The Penguin could have pulled in even more viewers with a Sunday night premiere.

After the success of The Batman in 2022, it's fair to say The Penguin has been one of the most anticipated shows of the year, and the viewership numbers reflect that. The series sees Oscar-nominee Colin Farrell reprise his role as Oz Cobb, now dealing with the fallout of Carmine Falcone's death and the mass destruction that The Riddler unleashed on Gotham. Falcone was actually recast for the HBO series, with John Turturro passing on the role to Mark Strong, a choice many were curious about, until showrunner Lauren LeFranc revealed it was nothing more than scheduling conflicts that caused them to look elsewhere for the role of the infamous Gotham crime boss. Also starring in the series are Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Theo Rossi, Clancy Brown, James Madio, and Michael Kelly.

Future Episodes of ‘The Penguin’ Will Now Air on Sunday Nights

Although the first episode of The Penguin premieres this past Thursday, the show will now switch to a more traditional HBO model and air the remaining seven episodes on Sunday nights at 9 pm EST. The Penguin will also clash with another upcoming HBO series, The Franchise, which comes from Jon Brown and is a spoof on the challenges of making tentpole superhero films in a big franchise. Next up after The Penguin and The Franchise is Dune: Prophecy, the spin-off series set 10,000 years before the events of the mainstream Dune films.

The first episode of The Penguin is now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series, and watch The Penguin on Max.

