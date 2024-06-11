The Big Picture The Penguin series, premiering on Max in September, will dive deep into the criminal underworld of Gotham City after The Batman.

Expect dark and violent themes as Oswald Cobblepot rises to power in the aftermath of Carmine Falcone's death in The Batman.

The series sets the stage for The Batman - Part II and is part of HBO Max's plan to expand the Bat-verse under Matt Reeves' direction.

Earlier in the year, DC fans were treated to the very first trailer of the upcoming DC series, The Penguin, a spin-off of 2022's The Batman. The series is set to further expand on the rise to power of the Batman villain who was expertly brought to life by Colin Farrell in Matt Reeves' 2022 film. The birthing of the Max spin-off series could be tied closely to Farrell's impressive performance, and now the series is getting its most exciting update yet.

It's common knowledge that Max's The Penguin would premiere on the streamer later in the year, albeit without a specific date announced. Speaking with Variety in a recent interview, Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max, offered some exciting news regarding the eagerly anticipated series. The Batman spinoff series The Penguin will be released this coming September. The advent of The Penguin on Max is part of the streamer's overall plan to build a Bat-verse with Reeves as its mastermind. The events in the eight-part series will serve as a launch pad which sets up the story of

The Batman - Part II, which is scheduled to hit theaters in 2026.

When The Penguin finally arrives Max, sometime in September, the series will give a street level view to the criminal underbelly of Gotham City in the aftermath of the events of The Batman. Nature abhors vacuum, and a power vacuum is exactly what we have in the wake of Carmin Falcone's (John Turturro) death. Among the many aspirants to the criminal throne is his right-hand man, Oz. However, in order to build his own legacy from the rubble of Falcone's former dominance, Oz would have to get into the trenches and slug it out.

Violence Will Rule in 'The Penguin'

Usually, when there is a power vacuum, the pretenders to the throne often resort to one very primal means of seizing total control - violence. Speaking previously about the upcoming series, Farrell, who stars as Oswald or Oz, revealed what fans could expect when the series finally premieres. The actor said:

"It's dark, that's what I can tell you about it. It's really dark. It's really heavy, I think - it certainly was doing it. Which is not to say I didn't have fun, I had an amazing time doing it. It's incredibly violent. It’s one man’s rise to what he’s always dreamed of inhabiting which is a certain power or social status. The death of Carmine Falcone at the end of [The Batman] the film, leaves this vacuum in Gotham to be filled and so there are various people that are grabbing for that power and this is Oswald’s journey trying to rise to the top through extraordinary obstacles.”"

Co-chairs of the new DCU, James Gunn and Peter Safran, have been hard at work as they set about rebooting what used to be the DCEU. The first project in that mix is the adult-animated series Creature Commandos, which is set to be released sometime later in the fall. This puts that project and The Penguin within the same release window. However, it is not entirely clear if Reeves' Bat-verse is in sync with that of the DCU, although it is expected to exist within its own singular universe.

The Penguin will premiere on Max in September.

The Penguin It follows the transformation of Oswald Cobblepot from a disfigured nobody to a noted Gotham gangster. Release Date 2024-00-00 Cast Colin Farrell , Clancy Brown , Shohreh Aghdashloo , Cristin Milioti Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

