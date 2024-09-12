Having been watching a lot of the spectacular series that is The Sopranos lately, there is something profoundly absurd about the way a show like The Penguin plays around with similar ideas and characters while still being what is often a silly supervillain origin story. The longer one watches, the more difficult it becomes to overlook the way The Penguin almost seems to be riffing on familiar emotional beats — from a troubled son struggling with his mother as she grows older to the way the soul can become corrupted by violence. This is not necessarily a problem, as many shows have thrived in the shadow of the David Chase classic, though they've never had a great Colin Farrell grumbling his way through them. This darkly comedic yet still committed central performance makes the series into something that holds together even when the often less subtle story does not. Namely, The Penguin loses its steam when it falls into overlong flashback portions and severs us a bit too much from the present, making it an experience of waiting for the series to jump forward again. Its good parts are good, largely because Farrell is fantastic as the chaotic character yet again.

Building off of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, we accompany Oswald "Oz" Cobb (Farrell) as he tries to rebuild and expand upon his criminal operations following the flood that concluded the events of the film. The Caped Crusader is nowhere in sight, and people are struggling to get back on their feet. This is especially true when there’s a figure like Oz to break your knees if it benefits him. An opening scene serves to remind us of what he is capable of and how impulsive he can be while also setting a struggle for power in motion that will soon consume the city of Gotham. Specifically, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) is back after a stint in Arkham and starting to increasingly make plays against those who would rather see her family destroyed. She and Oz have a complicated history that starts to bleed into the present even while they find themselves frequently aligned in their interests. At the same time, much will be upended in ways neither can quite expect. Oz claims that his actions are in support of his mother (Deirdre O'Connell) who is in ailing health. However, the things he says to young Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) as he takes him under his wing make clear this is coming from Oz's own insecurities about himself.

First things first: do not expect this series to be much like the movie that preceded it. For one thing, The Penguin is not as consistently great on a visual level as The Batman. It’s also not ever quite as tight narratively (which is saying something, considering how long the film was). Of course, there are far worse things than an overstretched television show that’s much more standardly shot, especially when there are flashes of brilliance — like when Oz’s face is illuminated by the fire he has just used to destroy his enemies. It’s a chilling sight that encapsulates so much of what the show is about in terms of its lead's descent to even deeper lows. Over the course of eight episodes, he will lie, cheat, steal, and kill so that he can get a bigger piece of the pie in a cruel world. In key conversations with Victor, Oz explains that he lost those close to him because he believed he was too weak to protect them. Thus, he has now turned his life into being all about strength over himself, others, and Gotham itself. We can see how he believes this will bring stability, but it’s just as much about providing an easier narrative for his life.

Much like how The Sopranos was about scrapping to get by until you could be the one holding power over others, The Penguin hones in on why we desire power and what we will do when we wield it. It’s also a supervillain series that can be quite scattered, starting strong and dragging in the middle before picking up in the end, though it offers a bit more for viewers to chew on the longer it goes on. Oz believes that if he can use force to reshape his reality, he’ll be able to provide for his mother and then be the one on top doing the hurting. He endures a lot in trying to get there, just as he returns the favor, and The Penguin doesn't shy away from depicting more gruesome bursts of violence and blood. The fact that Oz’s mother is starting to experience cognitive decline adds an extra layer of tragedy to the situation; while he's running around trying to plot and scheme his way to the top, the person he’s supposedly doing it all for is fading away.

Though it will always be Danny DeVito who gives the most unforgettable performance as The Penguin in Batman Returns, Farrell again makes his take into something refreshingly different. While his much smaller part in the film was all about the bigger moments and goofy arguments he’d get into with Robert Pattinson's Batman, there are more layers to the character here. Oz is no Tony by any means, as there are far more loud explosions and fights rather than rich character work, though he’s still given something more via Farrell’s performance. He’s brutal but also broken, desperation creeping into his voice at key moments as well as the thrill that reflects in his eyes whenever he inflicts hurt on others in a way that will give him a leg up.

In many ways, the more simple scenes Farrell shares with Milioti (who is also excellent) are where The Penguin feels strongest, as these two characters circle each other with a combination of skepticism and solidarity. They may be the only people in the world who understand each other, but that also makes them uniquely able to destroy one another for their individual benefit. The Penguin drags us into a bleak world that has only been made worse by the acts of all the people the story follows. It’s a series that is still finding its legs and could never surpass The Sopranos, though there are no better acts to attempt to follow. Here’s to a potential second season when Oz goes to therapy. After everything he’s been through and has done to others, as well as what he will continue to do in his sad life, he certainly could use it.

The Penguin premieres on September 19 on HBO and Max in the U.S.

