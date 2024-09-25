Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for The Penguin Episode 1.

Much has been said about Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, which has made decisions to keep aspects of comic characters, as producer Dylan Clark described to SFX Magazine, "grounded," like The Penguin's name being changed from Oswald Cobblepot to Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell). However, this has not meant ignoring the comics or being unaware of their significance. In one of the opening scenes of The Penguin, Oz Cobb speaks to Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen), giving him advice on how he can be loved, rather than feared as his father, Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) was — even though it is clear Cobb is referring to himself. Cobb uses the story of old mobster Rex Calabrese to illustrate his point, but who is this historical character that Cobb is basing his entire kingpin image on? Not only is he from the source material, but Calabrese's history in the DC comic universe appears to have links to Oz Cobb's core vulnerability.

Rex Calabrese Is a Mob Boss From the Past in the Comics

Image via DC comics

In the comics, Rex “The Lion” Calabrese is a recent addition, being incorporated into the New 52 DC universe in 2014 and first appearing in Batman Eternal #14. However, Rex Calabrese's history in The Penguin is somewhat accurate to the comics. In both the show and comics, Calabrese was the kingpin of Gotham who was in charge before Batman’s time. Obviously, Oz Cobb's interpretation of Calabrese in the show is a highly subjective view, as he reflects on Calabrese as a gangster that everybody loved and who was even given a “parade” after his death, though it clearly shows Cobb’s desire for the love of the people.

Something Cobb leaves out in his recounting of Calabrese is the fact that "The Lion" earned his nickname by scarring people with fake lion fangs. Though it is most likely something too fantastical or over the top for Reeves' universe, and probably never happened in the live-action history of the character, it speaks already to the hypocrisy in Cobb's admiration of Calabrese, ignoring the criminal damage The Lion would have caused during his reign.

Rex Calabrese Sometimes Plays a Major Role in Catwoman's Life in the Comics

With Calabrese's addition to the DC universe, there have been some changes to other characters' backstories that give Calabrese a unique position of interest within the comics. For example, he has also been retconned into being the biological father of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

Any connection to Selina is usually assigned to Carmine Falcone, as it was in The Batman for Zoë Kravitz's interpretation of the cat-like burglar, so we know we will not see this happen in The Penguin; however, it means Calabrese does occasionally tie into Catwoman's story in the comics. After The Lion is thrown in prison, he ends up reconnecting with his daughter in order to encourage her to take control of Gotham's crime families, which she successfully does.

Close

In the comics, Calabrese believed that it was Carmine Falcone who pushed The Lion out, with Calabrese ending up in Blackgate Penitentiary afterward. This gives Calabrese more of a direct connection to Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown) in the show, who is revealed to be another crime boss that Turturro's Falcone successfully pushed out of his territory. Oz's admiration of Calabrese in The Penguin's opening scenes mostly speaks to his own vulnerability — not only that he won’t be like Calabrese, but that he won’t be like Carmine Falcone or Maroni, the past kingpins of Gotham. It displays just how insecure of a character Oz Cobb truly is, which may make him incredibly dangerous as he gains power.

The series namedropping Calabrese also speaks to the cycle of violence Oz is perpetuating. In Batman Eternal #14, "Natural Order," Penguin speaks about how Calabrese always believed in "an order to things" and that Falcone's takeover was natural, with The Penguin stating he'll be next in that case. With Farrell's Oz Cobb looking to be the next kingpin, it makes us wonder where the next challenge will come from, even if Oz is successful, reflecting the high stakes in his world of crime and violence.

Whilst it is doubtful we will see Rex "The Lion" Calabrese in The Penguin, the admiration that Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb has for Calabrese speaks to his hypocrisy in wanting to be loved whilst being a gangster. Calabrese's history in the comics has similarities to the show through the characters of Carmine Falcone, Sal Maroni, and the overall cycle of violence and corruption in Gotham. Even if we don't see The Lion on-screen, it is worth keeping in mind the subjective way Cobb views Calabrese in his own mind, versus the more objective portrayal of the criminal in the New 52 comics.

The Penguin is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max