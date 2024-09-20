If you're Matt Reeves, you've gotta be feeling pretty good about yourself right now. Already acclaimed for your work on The Batman, the first movie to take The Dark Knight and truly make him come across as the world's greatest detective, You release that, and then plan a spin-off featuring one of the villains of the movie, who also happens to be one of the most handsome movie stars in the world, Colin Farrell, buried under bizarrely grotesque prosthetics. Your job? Make him a three-dimensional character and ensure you can make that last for an entire series. And then the critics tell you it's even better than the film which came before it.

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, The Penguin sits at 88% Positive, which is a tremendous indicator of how well the series has been received by critics. It even tops The Batman's 85% Positive score, which is still terrific. Comparatively speaking, it's also higher than Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, which received an 85% Certified Fresh rating back in 2005 as well, and it's also topped The Dark Knight Rises, which has an 87% positive rating from 383 reviews. Admittedly, all of these fall short of The Dark Knight's 94% rating, but given that Nolan's 2008 classic is considered the absolute pinnacle of comic book adaptations, it's not like that's a stick to beat The Penguin with.

The Penguin's cast includes Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo(Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

How Good is 'The Penguin'?

Collider's review of the series praised Farrell's "darkly comedic" central performance, and observed that there are "moments of brilliance" within the show, comparing it to The Sopranos in various aspects, although admitting that it never quite reaches the heights of that iconic HBO mob series.

Farrell again makes his take into something refreshingly different . While his much smaller part in the film was all about the bigger moments and goofy arguments he’d get into with Robert Pattinson 's Batman, there are more layers to the character here. Oz is no Tony Soprano by any means, as there are far more loud explosions and fights rather than rich character work, though he’s still given something more via Farrell’s performance. The Penguin drags us into a bleak world that has only been made worse by the acts of all the people the story follows. Here’s to a potential second season when Oz goes to therapy. After everything he’s been through and has done to others, as well as what he will continue to do in his sad life, he certainly could use it.

The Penguin on HBO and Max

