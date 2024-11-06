Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 7.

Given that last week's episode of The Penguin ended with the newly-christened Sofia Gigante (Cristin Milioti) discovering Oz's (Colin Farrell) safe house in Crown Point, it might have come as a surprise to some viewers that neither Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) nor Oz's mother (Deirdre O'Connell) are counted among this week's casualties. Instead, The Penguin Episode 7, "Top Hat," says goodbye to the last member of Gotham's old guard with the death of Clancy Brown's Salvatore Maroni, moving the series' focus away from the traditional crime families of Batman canon.

Yet, while Maroni's demise felt inevitable in a series already well-equipped with Milioti's scene-stealing villain, the mob boss's tenure on The Penguin can't help but feel underwhelming now that it's over, especially since there were so many reasons for Lauren LeFranc's series to take full advantage of the character.

Salvatore Maroni Is a Major Player in Batman Mythology

Brown's old-school mobster bites it halfway through this week's episode of The Penguin. Having taken Farrell's fledgling crime lord into his custody at the Crown Point apartment, Oz manages to slip out of Maroni's grasp after leading him to his underground factory for The Penguin's coveted new drug, Bliss, and Maroni dies of a heart attack while the two grapple in a nearby trailer.

This death works for the show on several levels. On one hand, the anticlimactic death further deprives Oz of his moment to triumph over Gotham's established criminal underworld, and the death also feels like The Penguin's tribute to the lackluster demises doled out to supposedly great men in any number of classic gangster stories. Think Tony Soprano's (James Gandolfini) sudden fade to black in his show's finale, or any number of deaths in The Departed. But, for all the ways Maroni's sudden end works, the character's death still feels disappointing because The Penguin never takes advantage of the character's rich history.

Though average viewers wouldn't know it from his appearances in The Penguin, Salvatore Maroni is actually a staple of Gotham mythology dating back to the earliest days of Batman. An early incarnation of the character first appeared in Detective Comics #66 in 1942, and the character later went on to play a pivotal role in the iconic comic book storyline, The Long Halloween. In this story, Maroni is actually responsible for burning Harvey Dent's face with acid and giving him his signature coin, effectively setting the stage for the creation of Two-Face. This attack solidifies Maroni's prominent place in Gotham mythology, but The Penguin doesn't treat Maroni like he's anyone special. Between being tricked by Oz and playing second fiddle to Sofia during their short-lived partnership, the show's Maroni is a shadow of his legacy, someone who comes off as a tired veteran as opposed to the dangerous street-level villain that Gotham deserves.

‘The Penguin’ Doesn't Give Clancy Brown Enough Time To Make Maroni Memorable

This actually isn't the first time a major DC project has sidelined the classic Gotham gangster. Most notably, Eric Roberts plays a more suave version of Maroni in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight during its own Two-Face storyline, with Heath Ledger's Joker ultimately given credit for the movie's facial maiming. In contrast, Clancy Brown's take on the criminal plays into the actor's rugged strengths by lending Maroni a tougher, more physical persona. Unfortunately, with the hindsight afforded by the character's death in this week's episode, it's clearer than ever that The Penguin never fully utilized the talent it had in Brown. The actor has already proven he can skillfully navigate multiple comic book worlds by voicing Mr. Freeze in the 2004 animated series The Batman and playing The Blacksmith in Season 2 of Marvel's Daredevil, but The Penguin's main story never gives Brown his clear moment to shine.

The character has some highlights in the series, with Maroni's ability to survive Oz's assassination attempt in Episode 5 a stand-out in particular, but The Penguin's other villains leave much more memorable marks on the series. Sofia's confrontation with Eve Karlo (Carmen Ejogo) in Episode 6 gives both characters the chance to showcase their resilience, and even Johnny Viti (Michael Kelly) gets to monologue to Sofia about his regrets before being unceremoniously shot in the head. In contrast, Maroni never feels more than bitter until The Penguin's penultimate episode, and he never speaks at length about his long history with the Falcones and the Waynes first hinted at in The Batman. Of course, this lack of development could also be the point, as The Penguin has made no secret of the fact that it is Sofia's time to take the reins of Gotham, so we'll just have to wait and see who comes out of next week's finale as the city's newest supervillain.

The Penguin is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

