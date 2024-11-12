It was only a few days since the season one finale of The Penguin aired on Max, concluding the story of Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobb and preparing Gotham for the events of The Batman: Part II. Fortunately, if you want to watch the show again, but don't want to get a Max subscription, the show will be getting a home media release that's scheduled to come in 2025.

As of writing, only two physical variants are available for pre-order on Amazon, a Blu-ray and 4K release, with a current retail price ranging between £25 - 37 (~$31 - $47 USD). These items are scheduled to ship on March 17, 2025. While the product page doesn't have an image of what the steelbook would look like, Screenrant shared an image on Twitter/X, featuring Oswald Cobb's face on both sides.

Since it first aired in September 2024, The Penguin became a massive hit, generating a high critics score of 95 percent and an average audience score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. During its premiere, the show generated over 5.3 million viewers during the first four days, and Variety reported that 2.1 million people tuned in to the final episode.

Will 'The Penguin' Have a Season 2?

Close

Both The Penguin and The Batman were well received by fans and critics alike following their release, so it's a no-brainer that a second installment should be in the works. After all, if The Batman is getting a sequel, Gotham's notorious underbelly crime leader should have similar treatment. While a season has yet to be announced, showrunner Lauren LeFranc and Farrell have stated they'd be interested in returning to the show.

But just because season 2 isn't confirmed doesn't mean this will be the last time we see Oz. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Farrell confirmed that he signed up for three Batman films and might have five or six scenes in his next appearance. However, it's still unknown if he will appear in The Batman: Part II. The Penguin season 1 finale made plenty of connections to the 2022 DC Blockbuster, with the show ending with the Bat Signal on to the reveal that Sofia Gigante (Cristin Milioti) and Seline Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) are half-sisters. It has yet to be revealed if these new details will play a role in the upcoming sequel or at least make an impact for the film's future plot.

All episodes of The Penguin season one are available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max