Last weekend brought the conclusion of HBO's explosive series The Penguin, which saw Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb lay his stake as the new kingpin of Gotham in a brutal display of ruthlessness, which sets up his role in The Batman Part II quite beautifully. But will we see a second season on HBO? That's not quite so clear. While The Penguin was originally intended as a one-off, eight-episode limited series, Farrell isn’t ruling out a potential return if the story calls for it.

When Collider's Steve Weintraub asked if he would return for a second season, Farrell first shared his surprise and gratitude for how well the series has resonated with audiences, noting that the project’s success was a “pleasant surprise” for everyone involved. Reflecting on the show’s evolution and reception, Farrell acknowledged the extraordinary crew and the support from showrunner Lauren LeFranc and executive producer Matt Reeves.

“Honest to god, I'm so shocked and so grateful that the show has caught the imagination of the viewing public the way it has. So many people put so much work into this, man — an extraordinary crew, tricky shooting conditions, long days, Lauren doing the job she did, Matt shepherding it as he did. That we got eight hours of television, and up until the fourth episode, it’s been working a treat, it’s such a pleasant surprise.”

Colin Farrell Discusses The Penguin's Future

While Farrell is content with The Penguin as a standalone project, he expressed openness to future opportunities, provided they align with Matt Reeves' overall vision for Gotham. “It was always a limited edition, so I’m okay with never doing it again outside of the films,” Farrell explained.

Farrell acknowledged that he’d only consider reprising his role as Oz Cobb if the storyline fit into Reeves’ wider Batman universe, which the director has crafted with meticulous care. Reeves, who is developing a trilogy of films, remains central to shaping the overarching narrative in Gotham, and any further exploration of Oz Cobb would need to align with that journey. Farrell explained:

"If I'm in the second film and the third film, I'm really happy with that. I would hate to go back in and, in some kind of way, undo the goodwill that this limited season has created with people. I don't feel any burning desire to unearth this aspect of Oz and that aspect of Oz. If they came up with a pitch for eight hours that could work bilateral with Matt’s world... I certainly wouldn’t run towards it, but I’d walk towards it and have a good look. I’d be open to it,”

The Penguin is streaming in its entirety on Max now. The Batman Part II is due to release in 2026.

