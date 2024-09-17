As fans eagerly await the release of The Penguin, the spin-off series from The Batman universe, producer Dylan Clark has teased that there’s a lot more in store for Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb. In an interview with Collider's Christina Radish, Clark revealed that discussions are already underway for additional seasons of The Penguin, which is set to dive into the crime lord’s rise to power in Gotham.

Clark highlighted that the character of Oz has immense potential for further development, not just in the series, but also in future films. According to Clark, both the character and the dark, complex world of Gotham are ripe for more exploration:

“There’s absolutely more story inside of Oz and other characters in this world. Matt [Reeves] spoke at Comic-Con about how he’s such a great character that Oz has to be in the sequel, and he will be in some fashion... If we get lucky and continue to do another season of The Penguin, I think there are ideas."

In The Batman, Farrell’s Penguin quickly became a fan favorite, despite only appearing in a handful of scenes. The decision to give the character his own series on Max was met with enthusiasm from both fans and the team behind the project. Clark emphasized that the team has a wealth of stories they could explore, not just for the titular Penguin but for other key characters from Gotham’s criminal underworld. While nothing has been officially confirmed, it’s clear that the creative team is already laying the groundwork for more long-form storytelling within the Batman universe:

““If we get lucky and we continue to do another season of The Penguin, I think there are ideas. There are also other characters that deserve and want the development and the detailed experience and character journeys that you can only do in long form, and HBO is such a great place to do that."

HBO Would Love More 'The Batman' Series

The possibility of future seasons suggests that The Penguin could become a key pillar of the extended Batman universe on HBO, alongside other potential series. Clark hinted that discussions are taking place with HBO executives Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey about which characters might be explored in future series.

The combination of The Penguin and the upcoming The Batman: Part II means that Gotham’s world will continue to expand across both television and film. With The Penguin allowing for deeper dives into characters and their motivations, future seasons could offer a richer look into Gotham’s crime syndicates. As Clark noted, the flexibility of long-form storytelling on HBO allows for an edgier, more complex exploration of Gotham’s criminal world:

“This is a very edgy, R-rated space that you can do on HBO. It’s just wildly creatively freeing, but it’s also humbling because you wanna get it right.”

For now, fans can look forward to the first season of The Penguin, but it’s exciting to know that there are already plans in motion to bring even more of Gotham’s dark and twisted world to life. The Penguin premieres on HBO on September 19. Stay tuned at Collider for Radish's full conversation with Clark.

Watch on Max