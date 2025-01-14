By the time The Penguin had ended its run, the limited series had established itself as one of those shows which leaves fans desperately wanting more. Leading the crime drama were stellar performances by Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti, with Farrell playing Oz Cobb and Milioti starring as Sophia Falcone. By the time The Penguin strolled into the Golden Globes, both Farrell and Milioti's performances earned deserved recognition in the Miniseries or Television Film categories. Besides the positive reviews the show has enjoyed, the show's award success will likely play a part in the conversations involving a renewal. So what is the likely hold-up?

Matt Reeves is the mind behind the hit HBO show and bringing other Batman-related projects to life. It is clear for all to see that audiences crave more from Reeves' Bat-verse, and while the director is open to the idea, there is one significant holdup. Speaking with MTV News (via CBR), Reeves addressed whether he intends to create more spin-offs. While it's a prospect he desires, he reveals that his priority remains delivering on The Batman Part II. “I would love to do more [spinoff series],” Reeves told the outlet, adding that “the thing we’re really focused on” is Part II. In regards ito The Penguin: “We’re talking about doing the second season of The Penguin, but my big priority is to get The Batman 2 shooting and going,” Reeves said. “And then it’ll be exciting where we’ll go from there.”

Sophia Falcone Won't Take Defeat Lying Down

By the time The Penguin had finished its run, Oz and Sophia had embarked on a warpath with Oz coming out on top. Wounded from her power tussle with the Penguin, Sophia is likely not interested in licking her wounds in a corner, but retreating and preparing to strike back. Speaking earlier in the year regarding her character, Milioti expressed a desire to see her unstable villainous side explored more elaborately as she seeks revenge in a potential second season. The actress said:

"It just seemed like there are infinite possibilities of where she could go. Obviously, I would want to see her get out of Arkham. That’s like number one. I don’t want her in there. So I want to see her get out there, and then exact revenge. Maybe now she would be even more of a loose cannon, because before it was pretty focused on him (Oz) and gaining power, but depending on what happens to her in there, it could be an even larger target. I would love to explore that."

The Penguin's epic finale left the show's audience with a thirst for even from the brutal power struggle unfolding on the streets of Gotham. While the city is without its famous vigilante for the time being, it has not reduced the allure that the show has enjoyed so far. Reeves himself is quietly optimistic about the prospects of a second season, saying previously, "Yeah, we’re talking to [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] about doing another season. That was a special experience. I just feel really fortunate. These characters don’t belong to me; they belong to the world. It comes down to whether you can approach them in a way that expresses something personal."

