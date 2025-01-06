The Penguin is one of those shows which leaves viewers wanting more after it ends. The limited series chronicling the game of cat-and-mouse between Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) and Sophia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) won viewers over with its performances and its captivating execution. Talks about a second season bubbled immediately after the series concluded, speaking to the viewers' desire to see more of the story. There are more stories in this universe, with The Batman Part II and The Batman Part III in different stages of development, and it seems like Oz might survive for a second season. The Penguin's exectuive producer, Dylan Clark, told TV Line that regarding Season 2, “There have been quiet conversations about that." However, there was a caveat, something Clark spoke about, saying:

“If we could come up with an idea for what a second season might be, there’s a chance that [HBO CEO] Casey Bloys and the HBO team would want to pursue that.”

How Likely Is a Second Season of 'The Penguin?'

The prospects of The Penguin Season 2 are mixed. On the one hand, there is a way to continue the story, especially after that ending that teased Batman's entrance into the picture. Yet some key elements are yet to fall into place. For one, HBO is yet to commit to a second season. To become Oz, Farrell had to undergo an intense transformation in the makeup chair, something he did not look back on fondly once the show was done. “Lauren said, ‘Look, if I could find a way [to do Season 2] that makes sense, would you talk about it?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And maybe in a year I would,” Farrell told Variety. “But when I finished I was like, ‘I never want to put that f–king suit and that f–king head on again.’” But to Collider, Farrell had a different outlook, one he shared with Steve Weintraub, saying:

"If I'm in the second film and the third film, I'm really happy with that. I would hate to go back in and, in some kind of way, undo the goodwill that this limited season has created with people. I don't feel any burning desire to unearth this aspect of Oz and that aspect of Oz. If they came up with a pitch for eight hours that could work bilateral with Matt’s world... I certainly wouldn’t run towards it, but I’d walk towards it and have a good look. I’d be open to it,”

Whether The Penguin Season 2 happens remains to be seen, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. Watch the entire series on Max in the US.

