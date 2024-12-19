The Penguin has been over for well over a month now. It was an explosive adventure that centered around the battle between Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) and Sofia (Cristicn Milioti) in a spinoff of Matt Reeves' The Batman. In the absence of Gotham's world-famous vigilante, Cobb and Sofia struggle for criminal supremacy with a brutal display of ruthlessness throughout the first season. The show has helped expand Reeves' The Batman franchise separately from James Gunn's DCU. While Reeves has other projects centered around further expanding the franchise, the director has revealed that there are already early plans for The Penguin season 2 with showrunner Lauren LeFranc.

There are other future projects within the Elseworlds projects that are in the pipeline, like The Batman - Part III with The Batman - Part II in development. Initially proposed as a one-off, eight-episode limited series, The Penguin has gone on to garner so many positive reviews, bringing on the desire for a second season. Speaking with Variety in an interview alongside Zoë Kravitz, director Reeves gave a hopeful update regarding the second season of The Penguin, saying:

"Yeah, we’re talking to [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] about doing another season. That was a special experience. I just feel really fortunate. These characters don’t belong to me; they belong to the world. It comes down to whether you can approach them in a way that expresses something personal."

There Are More Oz-Centric Stories To Tell

Image via HBO

The prospective second season of The Penguin will continue to follow the rise to power of Oz and delve deeper into his psyche and twisted mind. With Sofia now out of the picture, there are chances that a new antagonist will be introduced to test Oz's ideals and his grip on power. Also, with the Bat-Signal lighting up at the end of The Penguin, that sets up quite tantalizingly the prospect of a clash between Batman and Oz.

His display as Oz in The Penguin has set up quite interestingly, his appearance in The Batman Part II. There is certainly more to come from the character and the question of whether will see the criminal mastermind in a second season of the HBO show was put to Farrell himself. Speaking with us, Farrell told Collider's Steve Weintraub that he'd only consider reprising his role as Oz Cobb if the storyline fit into Reeves’ wider Batman universe, saying:

"If I'm in the second film and the third film, I'm really happy with that. I would hate to go back in and, in some kind of way, undo the goodwill that this limited season has created with people. I don't feel any burning desire to unearth this aspect of Oz and that aspect of Oz. If they came up with a pitch for eight hours that could work bilateral with Matt’s world... I certainly wouldn’t run towards it, but I’d walk towards it and have a good look. I’d be open to it,”

The Penguin is streaming in its entirety on Max now. The Batman Part II is due to release in 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

The Penguin Release Date September 19, 2024 Cast Rhenzy Feliz , Colin Farrell , Cristin Milioti Michael Kelly , Shohreh Aghdashloo , Deirdre O'Connell , Clancy Brown , James Madio , Scott Cohen , Michael Zegen , Carmen Ejogo , Theo Rossi Seasons 1 Character(s) Oz Cobb , Sofia Falcone , Victor Aguilar , Johnny Viti , Nadia Maroni , Francis Cobb , Salvatore Maroni , Milos Grapa , Luca Falcone , Alberto Falcone , Eve Karlo , Julian Rush Prequel The Batman (2022) Story By Bill Finger, Bob Kane Writers Lauren LeFranc Avg Episode Length 60 Mins Streaming Service(s) MAX Franchise(s) Batman , DC Elseworlds Directors Craig Zobel Showrunner Lauren LeFranc

