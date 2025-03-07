The Penguin is hands down the best gangster drama we’ve seen in a while. Colin Farrell, who first portrayed the character in Matt Reeves’ The Batman reprises the character for the show and gives him a depth and unease unlike any other, seen in a the Dark Knight’s rogue gallery before and going neck to neck with him is Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone. Both the actors got their due in the recent awards run and naturally fans are craving for more intense performances and thrilling events in this new Gotham that Reeves and team has weaved on our TV screens.

In a new interview, Sarah Aubrey of HBO and Max’s original programming team revealed that a second season is possible but on strict conditions. “Look, [we’re] using the model that Casey and Frannie have deployed many times over many successful limited series: if there is more story to tell, and there may be in that world. But you don’t want to follow up something excellent with something less excellent,” she divulged when asked about The Penguin Season 2.

She further explained “it took a very long time to get this show made and we had many different iterations, so I’m just like, “Can I please just enjoy this for a second?!” But as we say, we never shut the door.” While it may sound like another season is on the back burner but Aubrey is echoing similar sentiments as DC’s James Gunn, who also prioritizes quality over quantity of the shows and movies in his new universe. Fans can rest assured, if and when we get another season of the show, it’ll be at par if not better than the first season.

What’s Holding Back ‘The Penguin’ Season 2?

The conversation about the second season of Farrell-led series is rife between fans and creators behind the scenes, alike. The show's executive producer, Dylan Clarke, previously revealed about another season, "There have been quiet conversations about that," before adding, "If we could come up with ideas for what a second season might be, there's a chance that [HBO CEO] Casey Bloys and the HBO team would want to pursue that." Furthermore, Reeves said that his priority is to deliver The Batman II, “We’re talking about doing the second season of The Penguin, but my big priority is to get The Batman 2 shooting and going,” Reeves said. “And then it’ll be exciting where we’ll go from there.”

Till we get another season, The Penguin is available to stream on Max.