The Big Picture HBO's preview reveals a new glimpse of DC's The Penguin, a spinoff series, giving us a dark insight into Batman's iconic foe.

Colin Farrell leads the offshoot, which resumed production after a writer's strike pause, ensuring the series' arrival on Max in 2024.

Max released a new look at several of their upcoming shows for their 2024 and 2025 slate.

HBO released a preview of its slate for the next two years and within it came a new look at DC's The Penguin spinoff series. The Colin Farrell-led offshoot of Matt Reeves's The Batman recently restarted production after pausing amid the ongoing writer's strike, and the footage offers a bleak new glimpse into the world of the Caped Crusader's iconic nemesis. Furthermore, it's confirmation that, despite the delays, the series is on track to arrive exclusively on Max sometime in 2024.

The full slate preview opens with Farrell narrating "This is one of those moments where you ask yourself, 'What do I want?" as the actor's titular crime lord appears on-screen with a devious smile. Further in the video, we get to see him at work. Following an ominous shot of him flipping his lighter open over dinner, the skyline of Gotham appears as he remarks how the world isn't made for people like him. This kingpin apparently won't be afraid to get his hands dirty as he's shown menacingly carrying a sledgehammer and hauling a body out of the trunk of a car. He has a lot of work to do as he plots his rise to the top of the Gotham crime world, and there are no lengths he seems unwilling to go to if it means ruling over all.

Kicking off Reeves's expanded Bat-verse, The Penguinkicks off in the aftermath of the director's gritty blockbuster take on the Dark Knight. While that film had Oswald Cobblepot working as the right-hand man of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), he'll finally seize the opportunity to take over Gotham now that his old boss is done and dusted. Billed as a Scarface-like tale, the eight-episode series will give him the longer character arc he deserves, showing how he employs strategy and cunning to maneuver his way into a position of supreme power. His rise will be the lead-in to The Batman: Part Two which is currently slated to hit theaters on October 3, 2025.

Who Is Bound for Gotham in 'The Penguin'?

Although the road has been somewhat long and winding for The Penguin, things seem firmly on track now with a cast to die for alongside the Oscar-nominated Farrell. Cristin Milioti will play one of Oz's chief rivals for power, Sofia Falcone, with Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and Theo Rossi rounding out the bunch. On the creative end, Reeves is heavily involved as an executive producer, ensuring that this will be right in line with what fans saw in The Batman. This is only the beginning of a much wider plan for Reeves as he also has an Arkham Asylum and GCPD series on the way.

The Penguin still has no release date, but is planned for 2024. Read our full guide to the series here for everything we know so far about the Batman spinoff.