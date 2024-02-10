The Big Picture The Penguin is a highly anticipated follow-up to The Batman , featuring Colin Farrell's take on the character.

Clancy Brown joins the cast as Salvatore Maroni in The Penguin , but Shohreh Aghdashloo's role remains a mystery.

The Penguin is set to release this year, while The Batman can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

The Penguin is the highly anticipated follow-up from Matt Reeves’ film The Batman and while we don’t know much about who is involved in the series focused on Colin Farrell’s take on Oz, have our first picture of Clancy Brown heading to Gotham! In a new picture posted by Shohreh Aghdashloo, she posted about getting to work with Brown on the series.

“Certainly, it takes two to tango. Working with @RealClancyBrown on The Penguin turned it into a waltz,” she wrote. “Can’t wait for you to watch the show!” We knew that Brown was joining the cast as Salvatore Maroni but other than that, we weren’t sure what was happening. Brown joins new additions to the series like Luke Cage star Theo Rossi as well as Michael Kelly alongside Aghdashloo.

Fans know Brown from a number of things, notable as the voice of Mr. Krabs in the Spongebob Squarepants cartoon as well as starring in movies like The Shawshank Redemption and John Wick 4. His on-screen presence is one that can be imposing and in the world of The Penguin, who knows how that is going to play out. But with the series being an 8 episode arc, we could see a lot of Brown in it! Aghdashloo has many roles to her name, but is best known recently for her six seasons as Chrisjen Avasarala in The Expanse.

What to expect from 'The Penguin' after 'The Batman'

Image via Warner Bros.

In the Reeves take on Gotham, we saw a version of the Penguin that was less cartoonish (like Danny DeVito’s take in Batman Returns) and more of a mob boss who works with Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and has his own underground business to attend to. Knowing what Farrell’s role was in The Batman helps to give us a little bit of an idea of what to expect from this new series.

The Penguin is set to release this year. The Batman is streaming on Max in the U.S. Check out Aghdashloo's post below:

The Batman 7 10 When a sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement. Release Date March 4, 2022 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson , Colin Farrell , Paul Dano , Andy Serkis , Peter Sarsgaard , Zoe Kravitz Runtime 176 minutes Main Genre Superhero Writers Peter Craig , Bill Finger , Bob Kane , Matt Reeves Format Theatrical Studio Warner Bros. Tagline It's not just a call… It's a warning.

