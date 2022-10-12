News on HBO Max's The Penguin has been rather scarce since it was first announced back in March. Following the resounding success of Matt Reeves's The Batman film, Oswald Cobblepot was set to finally take the spotlight with Colin Farrell reprising his role from the film. With the spinoff finding a director in Mare of Easttown's Craig Zobel, it seems the series is still going forward despite the Warner Bros. shakeups, and Farrell gave everyone a bit of a teaser during Collider editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub's interview with he and Brendan Gleeson for their hit film The Banshees of Inisherin.

After discussing his new film, the actor was asked about the status of The Penguin given everything that's happened over the past few months. He was able to give a positive update and talk about some behind-the-scenes processes, including what to expect with an apparently out there first episode:

Penguin? Shooting here in New York. I think if it goes ahead, I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang up of Oz. So yeah, it’ll be, I think six or eight hours. I’m supposed to read episode two and three within the next week.

The new series is expected to explore the origins of Farrell's Penguin and his rise to prominence as the head of a criminal empire once he ascends to power at the end of Reeves's film. An early description pegged it as a "Scarface-like" tale and, although greater details are still under wraps, it looks to continue the unique twist on the character originally introduced in The Batman. Farrell's unrecognizable appearance in the film was a big hit with fans, though Farrell also testified to how much he enjoyed being able to let loose, adding, "It was just so much fun. It was just unbridled. I had so much permission to just do whatever." The Penguin would give him more freedom to explore the character and create more trouble for Batman along the way in Reeves' darker adaptation of Gotham.

Image via WB

RELATED: 'The Batman': Barry Keoghan Originally Auditioned for The Riddler

Moreover, Farrell had plenty more praise to heap on Reeves' direction and the people around him. Reeves made a stellar impression on Farrell during their time together working on The Batman, but it was wondered how much time the director would be able to give with work expected to begin on a sequel film. Despite the direction falling to Zobel in the spinoff, Farrell assured that Reeves' presence will be felt, adding:

And just a really good company of people. And Matt Reeves is all over it. And sure Matt is borderline OCD when it comes to his focus and trying to do something new and original and with feeling and aesthetic and all that good stuff. So it would be, I would love, I had such a blast doing that, Steve.

The Penguin will hopefully begin shooting in 2023 in what's sure to be an extensive production. Check out our conversation with Farrell for The Batman below, and look out for more from our chat with Farrell and Gleeson soon.