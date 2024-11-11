Last night's finale of The Penguin may have left Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb as the top dog in Gotham's seedy power struggle, but Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone ended the show locked away, alone in Arkham, but with one ray of light, a "grace note" as described by the creative team. Sofia is given a note by Dr. Rush which drops a bombshell on her, even if the audience perhaps knew it all along without realizing it.

In The Penguin finale, the letter Sofia receives in Arkham delivers a revelation that shifts her understanding of her family, as it confirms that Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) is her half-sister. That sudden and unexpected connection to Selina opens up a realm of possibilities for the future of the world created by Matt Reeves. Dylan Clark, one of the show's producers, recently described the letter as a gift to help bring her back toward the light, noting that while Sofia’s life in Arkham has been brutal and isolating, this revelation offers her a sense of family and connection.

Cristin Milioti Would "Love Nothing More" Than to Team Up With Catwoman

At a recent Critics Choice Awards FYC panel, held earlier today, Milioti fielded a host of questions from the virtual press, and she was effusive in her desire to see the team-up between her and Catwoman come to fruition, even if it's not something the creative team behind the show are planning for in the future.

"I would love nothing more. I really would. I don’t think I could possibly be any clearer about my wish to see where that goes.”

And while fans might imagine her texting The Batman director Reeves to nudge this storyline into reality, Milioti admitted she’s held back so far, which not all of us would have the patience to do. "I haven’t sent any texts," she said with a laugh. "That would simply be my wildest dream. I have not heard a thing. Just to be candid, I would love it. I have no idea, but I would love it.”

The Penguin is currently streaming in its entirety on Max, while The Batman Part II will release in theaters in 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more news, and be sure to stay tuned for our extensive interview with the show's star, Colin Farrell.

