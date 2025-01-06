The Penguin has officially won its first major accolade with lead actor Colin Farrell taking home the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film last night. It is a well-deserved win that signals even more success for the HBO hit show as the 2025 awards season flags off. While there's no official confirmation for a season 2 renewal, the prospects are looking increasingly likely. The fans and show's stars have expressed a mutual desire for more action from Gotham's criminal underbelly, particularly Cristin Milotti whose performance as Sofia Falcone was unarguably one of the show's major highlights.

Milotti who received a Golden Globe nod for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for her incredible performance (but lost to True Detective: Night Country's Jodie Foster) recently shared an interesting idea for where her character should go next if her story advances. Falcone was at the center of some of the show's unexpected plot twists and having her character involved in an even bigger way in the future will certainly bode well for the show's entertainment value. Sofia is like a wounded wild animal who just won't back down and the undue injustices she's suffered only fuel her drive to exact revenge. The final moments of the season saw her back behind bars in Arkham and in response, Milotti wants more of her unstable villainous side explored more elaborately as she embarks on a vengeful warpath. Speaking recently to Indie Wire about what she'd like to see from Falcone, she shared:

"It just seemed like there are infinite possibilities of where she could go. Obviously, I would want to see her get out of Arkham. That’s like number one. I don’t want her in there. So I want to see her get out there, and then exact revenge. Maybe now she would be even more of a loose cannon, because before it was pretty focused on him (Oz) and gaining power, but depending on what happens to her in there, it could be an even larger target. I would love to explore that."

How Close Is 'The Penguin' To A Season 2 Renewal?

The Penguin's epic finale left viewers with much to debate about and naturally sparked a yearning for more seasons. Consequently, the stars and creatives have been bombarded on occasions with questions about their interests in the show's future. While their responses have been in the affirmative it's been hinged on the condition of having the right idea in place.

At the Golden Globe red carpets last night, responses to questions about Season 2 ranged from vague to promising. Executive producer, Dylan Clark gave the most positive response, telling TV Line that “there have been quiet conversations" and that again, the major factor being considered was “an idea for what a second season might be." With last night's Golden Globe win, a renewal now seems nearly inevitable, so we'll keep our fingers crossed. As always, stay tuned for more.

The Penguin Season 2 is available to stream on Max.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 The Penguin It follows the transformation of Oswald Cobblepot from a disfigured nobody to a noted Gotham gangster. Release Date September 19, 2024 Finale Year November 30, 2023 Cast Rhenzy Feliz , Colin Farrell , Cristin Milioti Michael Kelly , Shohreh Aghdashloo , Deirdre O'Connell , Clancy Brown , James Madio , Scott Cohen , Michael Zegen , Carmen Ejogo , Theo Rossi Seasons 1 Character(s) Oz Cobb , Sofia Falcone , Victor Aguilar , Johnny Viti , Nadia Maroni , Francis Cobb , Salvatore Maroni , Milos Grapa , Luca Falcone , Alberto Falcone , Eve Karlo , Julian Rush Prequel The Batman (2022) Story By Bill Finger, Bob Kane Writers Lauren LeFranc Avg Episode Length 60 Mins Streaming Service(s) MAX Franchise(s) Batman , DC Elseworlds Directors Craig Zobel Showrunner Lauren LeFranc Expand

