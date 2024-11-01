Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 6.If there is one thing the Batman franchise is known for, it's the infamous love story between the Joker and Harley Quinn. Their relationship has grown over the years, but it is undoubtedly one of the most problematic in the universe, with each interpretation of their romance riddled with abuse and manipulation. However, The Penguin seems to have flipped the script on the doctor/patient trope with its latest power couple. Matt Reeves' The Batman universe already has a Joker (portrayed by Barry Keoghan), though there's no Harley in sight. But just because we don't have Joker and Harley together doesn't mean that relationship dynamic can't be found elsewhere. The Penguin introduces Dr. Julian Rush (Theo Rossi), a psychologist at Arkham who has been checking on Sofia Gigante's (Cristin Milioti) mental health since her release.

But as their relationship has slowly been revealed, it's clear that there's something more between them than just patient and doctor. It's darker and bears a closer resemblance to Gotham's most notorious couple. After Sofia's rise to power, Julian asks permission to join her. With no hesitation, he becomes part of the new Gigante crime family after learning what Sofia is capable of. This marks the beginning of Gotham's latest villain-psychologist romance, allowing The Penguin to reshape the way we view this infamous mad love story.

Julian’s Support of Sofia Is Different From the Manipulation Between Joker and Harley Quinn

Sofia and Julian's relationship bears some similarities to the depiction of Joker and Harley Quinn's romance in various TV shows and films. For starters, both "sidekicks" start on a similar career path, working as Arkham psychologists with the hopes they could "fix" their patients. It's from there that the relationship branches out, as the Joker and Sofia have different and contrasting personalities, with their unique characterizations playing a role in what these romances would evolve into.

This latest relationship between Julian and Sofia does not exist under the pretense of abuse. It's fueled by guilt and offers room to build trust. Sofia confronts Julian in Episode 4, telling him that the world is sick, not her, and that she isn't the one who needs treatment. After hearing that, plus learning that she was the one behind the death of the entire Falcone family, Julian realizes there is more to her than what Carmine (Mark Strong) and the rest of her family painted her to be. The moment Julian admits remorse and understands her rage against those who wronged her is when Sofia is willing to take him fully into her confidence. His perception of her changes from the meek and spoiled rich girl who was discarded by her family to a powerful woman who can get the job done. He accepts that Sofia was right about him wanting something when helping her and is willing to be a useful partner — if she lets him.

On the other hand, Harley's love for "Mr. J" is obsessive, mainly due to the grooming and brainwashing done by the Joker, and her motivations are fueled by unchecked infatuation. In addition, she's mostly viewed as a sidekick rather than an equal. In The New Batman Adventures episode titled "Mad Love," Batman (Kevin Conroy) reveals to Harley (Arleen Sorkin) that the Joker (Mark Hamill) groomed her from the start the moment she walked in and all the stories he told were a way to garner sympathy. When she shows her "Puddin" that she has Batman captured, Joker's ego cannot handle someone else succeeding. He pushes her out of a building as a form of punishment, cementing Batman's comment that she is only "hired help." The Joker rarely shows appreciation for Harley's love and sometimes even considers her as a pawn in his schemes. And when he does show care for her, it's mainly used as a manipulation tactic, thus perpetuating their cycle of abuse.

What's interesting about Sofia and Julian's relationship is that their romance is best described as a partnership between two professionals who share a common goal. She has vowed to start a new crime family that will respect those who are loyal to her, including her latest lover. Meanwhile, the Joker only sees Harley as someone who can easily be discarded, despite showing immense loyalty to his cause, as depicted in Birds of Prey and Batman: The Animated Series. Both the Joker and Sofia see the value of their former psychiatrist allies in their schemes. The only difference is that one is treated as an actual partner, while the other is a lackey.

'The Penguin's Genderswapped Romance Changes the Relationship's Power Dynamic

The Penguin’s genderswapped romance goes further than just telling us the same old story; it shifts the power dynamic of the relationship. Throughout the Batman franchise, the Joker repeatedly abuses Harley. Whether he’s torturing her, as seen in Suicide Squad, or using her as a pawn like in Batman: The Animated Series, there is no love between them or understanding. In the end, Joker is just using a poor woman who's in love and obsessed with him due to lies and manipulation, and can easily throw her away.

Episode 6 of The Penguin, however, provides a glimpse into Sofia and Julian's new relationship and how she had every opportunity to turn the tables. She could have tortured him, made him feel what she felt back in Arkham, or perhaps put him on the firing line in her war against Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell). Instead, she wants him to understand how she feels, and when he does, he could be a strong ally. Moreover, Julian was the first person Sofia called after the standoff with the Maronis in the final scene of Episode 4, so she does see some use and trust in him. However, she doesn't like it if he or anyone else views her as sick. She only accepts him because he’s beginning to understand her and what she's capable of.

Julian's Devotion To Sofia Shouldn't Be Underestimated

The Penguin makes it very clear that Julian is nothing like Harley Quinn. While both share similar career paths before entering a life of crime, Julian is neither a victim nor a pawn. Despite his wrongdoings as an Arkham psychologist, he experiences serious guilt and remorse for how Sofia was treated during her confinement. When their romance develops later on, he willingly accepts the submissive role in their relationship, believing he deserves it.

In addition, Sofia is different compared to the Joker. Both are fighting to rule the crime scene in Gotham, but Sofia sees potential in her lover. When Julian suggests she "take advantage of [his] expertise" in confronting Oz, it initially seems as though she disregards his offer, but this suggestion will eventually be put into action, given that we see Julian wearing a menacing smile in Episode 7's trailer. Sofia wants Oz to feel real pain, and Julian's skill set will be the perfect tool to inflict the most damage on the one who betrayed her.

Sofia and Julian are Gotham's latest power couple that shouldn't be trifled with. Their mad love may share similarities to the Joker and Harley Quinn, but unlike the Clown Prince and his Maid of Mischief, the head of the Gigante Crime Family doesn't plan on hurting her former psychologist. In addition, Julian's experience in Arkham is something Sofia's opponents should fear, as it shouldn't be seen as a medical aid, but rather a torture device. At this point, Julian is someone Sofia trusts implicitly. While his affection is fueled by guilt, it isn't something she exploits. He is a potential equal, and that's what makes their romance even deadlier than Gotham's most infamous power couple.

