Whilst Oz (Colin Farrell) is definitely the most watchable character in The Penguin, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) is, in my opinion, the most intriguing. Every scene we see with her conveys something new and interesting about her past, motives, and desires. The way she is both a frightening presence yet also someone we can genuinely feel sorry for, like the scene where she spoke to her cousin at Alberto Falcone's (Michael Zegen) wake, makes her feel so isolated. In the latest episode of The Penguin, "Inside Man", we see that Sofia Falcone has self-inflicted scars on her neck after waking up from a nightmare. These scars do more than create another scarred villain; they also show just how much trauma the character is carrying with them, making her presence as a threat that much greater as we understand her motives. In the end, it creates a far more engaging character, similar to Oz's strengths as a vulnerable gangster.

Where Do Sofia Falcone's Scars Come From in 'The Penguin'?

Image via HBO

The first time we fully see these scars is after Sofia wakes up from a nightmare. She is shown to be sleeping in a closet, which links back to her hypnotized therapy session at the opening of the episode, in which she said she wasn't safe because she was "home." We also saw glimpses of these scars when she awoke from the hypnosis, as they barely peaked out from her collar. As Craig Zobel told Cinema Blend, this scene was created to show Sofia has “a lot of trauma” following her from Arkham, seemingly causing her to self-harm subconsciously. We previously saw Sofia wearing lots of scarves in Episode 1, and now we know why, which shows how she is not proud of these scars, highlighting the anguish they carry for her.

In Episode 1, Sofia spoke about how she and the other patients would be stripped naked every morning, and it also appears she was gaslit heavily during this time as she waves this in Oz's face before she is about to kill him, daring him to try it on her. Sofia's scars could also be a reference to her nickname The Hangman, and perhaps she feels her crimes and trauma are physically choking her, which is why she claws at her throat and needs her therapist, Dr. Julian Rush (Theo Rossi), to tell her to "breathe" so many times.

Sofia's Scars Show How Dangerous a Threat to Oz She is in 'The Penguin' and Not For The Reason You'd Think

Close

These scars also portray Sofia as someone who is a far greater danger to Oz than anyone else, which is far better than the way scarred villains are often scarred just to present them as obviously evil. However, Sofia’s scars link to her trauma, and one of the ways out of her trauma was Alberto, as she told Oz he always came to visit her. As Zobel said in the same interview, Alberto was a “true ally” to Sofia and “Alberto’s death means something to her.” This makes her a far more motivated threat who has little to lose, as what she had to lose has already been taken away from her, which hurts her mentally through nightmares and physically through her scars.

Sofia Falcone’s scars, therefore, give her the same treatment as Oz, a degree of vulnerability that lets the audience engage with them on a deeper level, making their violence even more frightening when we understand the motive behind it. The moment when Sofia walks into Alberto's wake and can feel everyone staring at her is not only a tense moment because we know what Sofia is capable of, but also because it is genuinely sad to see. Her desire for love is obvious, and now that Alberto, the one person who loved her, has been taken away, she's become more dangerous than ever.

Overall, Sofia Falcone's scars do so much for the character, and thankfully, are not just another scarred villain for the sake of it. They do a great job of representing her trauma and not glorifying it. We genuinely end up feeling sorry for someone who, just in the last episode, was threatening to cut off Oz's arm with a wire. We see how badly hurt she has been in the past, so for her to internalize that pain and reflect it onto herself shows that she understands pain very well, making the threat of her inflicting it on others heightened. Not only this, but her violence is inflicted in the name of love. Her goal is to find her brother's murderer, and her past is only furthering this desire. She may hide them, but her scars represent the true core of her character, one whose feelings of love and pain are so interlinked it makes them fascinating, frightening and tragic to watch all at the same time.

The Penguin is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH NOW