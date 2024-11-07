The Penguin has explored the world of The Batman by focusing on Gotham's crime families and giving the titular character a well-deserved spotlight as Oswald Cobb (Colin Farrell) and Sofia Gigante (Cristin Milioti) head for a bloody confrontation. The series delivers chilling moments in every episode, but Episode 7, "Top Hat," does so by establishing Oz's backstory. The name of the penultimate episode comes from Oz's childhood favorite movie, Top Hat, starring Fred Astaire. The series chooses a classic because Oz offers to watch one of the old movies his mother likes, highlighting the complex relationship Oz shares with Francis (Deirdre O'Connell). However, Top Hat has a particular significance.

The 1935 musical is about mistaken identity and, of course, a love story between Astaire and Ginger Rogers' characters. The story itself reveals nothing about Oz's future as Astaire's tap-dancing Jerry Travers tries to impress Rodger's Dale Tremont, who believes him to be the husband of her friend, causing delightfully entertaining confusion. While The Penguin doesn't reflect the storyline of Top Hat, the title does give it an instant connection to Oz's character. In the comics, Oz dresses much like Astaire's character, providing a visual connection between the two. The role Top Hat plays in Oz's life could define his look in the future, allowing this grounded version of Gotham to include a more over-the-top and comics-accurate appearance for the villain. Whether or not this connection becomes anything more, it's a well-placed Easter egg for The Penguin to include.

'Top Hat's Lead Looks Like Oz in the Comics

Even just the title of the film references Oz's comics appearance. Though the character's top hat does not make it into this adaptation, he usually wears one, but that is not the only tie between the film and the character. The comic version of Oz usually wears a tailcoat, top hat, and monocle while carrying a tricked-out umbrella that doubles as a cane. The series has opted to tone down the character, often dressing him in a suit instead. In fact, the biggest overlap is the limp that earns Oz his villain name of "Penguin."

In The Penguin, Fred Astaire's brief appearance looks more like the comic character than Oz. As he dances, he wears tails and a top hat and even holds a cane. If he had on a monocle, they would be dressed the same. The series chooses to lean away from the dramatically-themed nature of the Batman villain as they create a grounded version of the character, but in doing so, he loses a bit of the expected flare. For anyone familiar with Oz's original look, there is an obvious resemblance with Top Hat's Jerry Travers that cannot be ignored. It's a subtle reference that honors the comic version of the character despite existing in a world where he doesn't quite fit, and it might even hint at how Oz can transform going into The Batman Part 2.

'Top Hat' Could Give Oz a Reason to Change His Look

The Penguin could make Top Hat more than a passing reference. When Oz first suggests watching a movie with his mother, she comments that he always chooses the same one, and only at the end of the flashback do we see Top Hat. The reveal of Oz's favorite movie is overshadowed by the scene's intensity as Oz's brothers are trapped in the tunnels, drowning because Oz locked them in. While his brothers died, Oz was at home, safe with his mother, watching the film. It's a defining moment in his life, which could resurface for Oz as he moves forward now with his plans to seize power in Gotham.

This pivotal moment also changed the rest of his life as Oz promised to give Francis everything she deserved. Not only does Top Hat play a role in the tragedy of Jack (Owen Asztalos) and Benny (Nico Tirozzi), but it is also a part of Oz's relationship with his mother. Oz and Francis' dynamic is an important part of the series as he strives to take care of her, but as of Episode 7, she is a captive of Sofia, and things look bleak. Even if she were safe, Francis' health is deteriorating, straining her relationship with Oz. Losing Francis, one way or another, could motivate a shift in Oz as he honors his mother by modeling himself after this film that they shared, allowing for any continuation to make him more closely resemble the comic character on which he is based while remaining dark and realistic.

